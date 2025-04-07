Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts shared 3-word reaction to Sarah Strong's dominant display for the UConn Huskies

  • home icon
By Nishant
Modified Apr 07, 2025 20:08 GMT
Sienna Betts and Sarah Strong (Source: Getty)
The UConn Huskies knocked the UCLA Bruins out of the Final Four to punch their ticket to the championship game against South Carolina. Sienna Betts, the sister of Bruins center Lauren Betts, praised UConn forward Sarah Strong.

The UCLA signee might have been hurt by the loss, but she still didn't shy away from appreciating Strong, who put on a show to lead her side to the NCAA championship. She played for 37 minutes and finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

On Monday, UConn's Instagram handle lauded the 19-year-old by posting a graphic featuring her March Madness stats. Strong averaged 19.0 points on 64.4% shooting.

"A STRONG tournament from Sarah 🔥," the caption read.
Betts reshared the post on her Instagram story with the caption:

"I love her."
Sienna Betts via Instagram
UConn defeated South Carolina 82-59 in a one-sided game. The Huskies led 19–14 after the first quarter. In the second, they added 17 points while holding South Carolina to 12, building a 36-26 lead at halftime. UConn took full control in the third quarter, outscoring South Carolina 26-16 to push the lead to 20. They outscored South Carolina in all four quarters and never trailed in the game.

Paige Bueckers shined with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Azzi Fudd also added 24 points and five boards. Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson and Chloe Kitts tried to make a comeback for the Gamecocks, but it was never enough against Strong, Bueckers and Fudd.

Sienna Betts wins Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award ahead of career at UCLA

Sienna Betts won the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year award. She led Grandview to a 25-3 record and the Colorado 6A state title, averaging 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks.

Off the court, she mentored Special Olympics athletes, volunteered at camps, served meals at the Ronald McDonald House and assisted seniors. Her efforts earned her the honor from the McDonald’s All-American program.

Betts is among the top prospects from the 2025 class and is likely to be a part of the NCAA Tournament next season. She aims to replicate her performance as she gears up to play alongside her sister.

