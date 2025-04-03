ZaKiyah Johnson drops one-word reaction to Angel Reese's appreciation for "new LSU babies"

Five-star prospect ZaKiyah Johnson shared her reaction to Angel Reese’s appreciation for her and fellow recruit Grace Knox. On Thursday, Instagram page B/R W Sports shared a post with a tweet from Reese about the new LSU “babies” along with pictures of the babies, ZaKiyah and Grace.

“i like these new lsu babies coming in!!” Reese, who led LSU to the 2023 NCAA title, tweeted.

"Angel Reese was loving the future LSU players during the McDonald’s All-American game 🔥 (via @Reese10Angel/x),” B/R W Sports posted.

ZaKiyah Johnson reshared the post on her Instagram story.

“Geauxxxxxx,” she wrote.

ZaKiyah Johnson via Instagram

Both Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson earned recognition as Naismith High All-Americans. Knox made the third team, and Johnson received an honorable mention.

Both young talents had met Reese at the McDonald’s All-American Game festivities, where Reese was the Jamfest Judge. They posed together, making an L sign with their hands, representing the LSU Tigers.

ZaKiyah, playing for the East team, had 11 points, four rebounds and one assist during the McDonald’s All-American Game. On the West team, Knox contributed 10 rebounds and scored five points with two blocks as the West beat the East 104-82.

Knox is ranked seventh in the 2025 class and is the No. 2 small forward. After suffering an injury in her sophomore year, Knox made a comeback and emerged as a leading player for Etiwanda. As a junior, she averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds. Her leadership helped Etiwanda secure state and national championships.

Johnson is ranked 11th in her class and fourth among shooting guards. She has a long list of achievements to her name. She led Sacred Heart Academy to three Kentucky state titles and earned three state Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Johnson has consistently averaged over 17 points and 6.5 rebounds during her high school career.

ZaKiyah Johnson to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

ZaKiyah Johnson has earned a spot in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic. She will play alongside other top recruits, including Oklahoma Sooners commitment Aaliyah Chavez and another LSU signee, Divine Bourrage.

The tournament will tip off on April 18 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. Johnson will be joined by her future LSU teammates, Grace Knox, Bella Hines and Bourrage, as they showcase their skills on a national stage ahead of their college careers.

