Kim Mulkey's recruits, Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson, share moment with former LSU star Angel Reese at McDonald's All-American

Five-star 2025 prospects Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson are coach Kim Mulkey’s recruits to the LSU Tigers. Both players have signed with LSU and are at the mark where they leave behind the high school scene and begin a new journey at the collegiate level.

Ad

On Tuesday, High School On SI shared a reel on Instagram, where the two young athletes can be seen posing alongside Angel Reese. The three posed with an "L" sign.

“LSU Representing 🐯💜,” the caption said.

Ad

Trending

Johnson reshared the reel on her Instagram story.

“Geauxxxx,” the 6-foot guard captioned the reel.

ZaKiyah Johnson via Instagram

Knox and Johnson were both named Naismith High All-Americans. Knox earned a spot on the third team, while Johnson received an honorable mention.

Ad

Knox ranks seventh overall in the class of 2025 and No. 2 among the small forwards. She has consistently demonstrated her scoring prowess on the court. As a junior, she averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds and emerged as a key player for Etiwanda after a challenging sophomore season due to injury. Knox led her high school team to state and national championships.

Johnson ranks 11th among the top recruits of her class and fourth among shooting guards. She led Sacred Heart Academy to three Kentucky state championships, secured three Gatorade Player of the Year awards, and contributed to Team USA’s U18 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup gold medal campaign.

Ad

Johnson has consistently averaged over 17 points and 6.5 rebounds throughout her prep seasons.

Another connection that connects the LSU girls is that Reese is the Jamfest Judge for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Zakiyah Johnson leads Sacred Heart to fifth-straight state championship

Sacred Heart Valkyries’ senior Zakiyah Johnson led her team to their fifth consecutive KHSAA state basketball title on March 24.

Sacred Heart defeated George Rogers Clark 65-60 for its fifth consecutive KHSAA state title. With the win, Johnson ended her high school career with 3,870 points and MVP honors every season.

Ad

On being asked if she thought they would win the championship, Johnson said:

“I did, actually,” Johnson told Wave following the win. “I was very hopeful for it, but I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Fans are excited to see Johnson play with LSU as she approaches a new stage in her basketball career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback