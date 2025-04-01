Tounde Yessoufou etches his name with LeBron James after wowing Angel Reese with Anthony Edwards-esque dunk at the McDonald's All-American Game

St. Joseph star Tounde Yessoufou has proven to be a great high school dunk, and he cemented that status during the McDonald's All-American Jam Fest on Monday. The Baylor signee now follows the likes of LeBron James after wowing the judges and winning the McDonald's All-American Game dunk contest.

Tounde Yessoufou is a five-star small forward for St.Joseph, ranked No. 14 overall by 247Sports Composite. He showed off his dunking prowess at the Dunk Contest, getting a quick 10 from Angel Reese and McDonald's mascot Grimace with one of his windmill dunks.

The future Baylor Bear will play for the West team on Tuesday's big game alongside AJ Dybantsa, who had one of the night's highlight dunks, dunking over WNBA power forward Reese. Other members of the West Team include Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson, Brayden Burries, and more.

Tounde Yessoufou has impressed many scouts and is widely praised for his athleticism. 247Sports' Adam Finklestein described his game:

"Yessoufou is a physical specimen. He’s long, strong, and athletic with a chiseled frame. He’s also a relentless competitor who plays with a constantly high motor. He’s one of the most consistently productive players in the class, not just because his physical tools can be overwhelming, but because he’s continued to develop his skill-set and diversify.

Initially, Yessoufou did his damage from the mid-range and in. He made his living in the mid-post, bullying defenders with straight line-drives, getting to short pull-ups, and with his power and bounce as a finisher. More recently, we’ve seen his game extend away from the basket."

Yessoufou is considered a diamond in the rough, and he may shine in Tuesday's big game against some of the best hoopers from the eastern portion of the U.S.

Tounde Yessoufou named Mountain League MVP

Yessoufou was one of the most dominant players in his local high school league, and this led the Baylor signee to be named this season's Mountain League boys basketball MVP. This is the fourth consecutive time he has won the title, leading St. Joseph to a 2025 CIF Central Section Division 1 championship.

The five-star small forward averaged 28.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game this season but could not lead the Knights to a state championship, losing to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) during the SoCal regional semifinals in the CIF State Division 1 playoffs.

