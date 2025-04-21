Iowa's Taylor Stremlow, Ayla McDowell share their reaction to Hawkeyes-bound star Addie Deal's Jordan Brand Classic photo dump 

Addie Deal shared a photo dump after the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic. On Monday, Addison posted nine pictures from the game. Some are solo shots on the court and in practice. Others are pictures with teammates and opponents. In one of the photos, she's among South Carolina Gamecocks signee Ayla McDowell, California Golden Bears signee Aliyahna “Puff” Morris and Kansas State Wildcats signee Jordan Speiser.

In another snap, Deal is posing beside Stanford Cardinal signee Alex Eschmeyer. In the next picture, LSU signee Grace Knox can be seen photobombing the two. The last few pictures are team photos from the game.

"JBC ⭐️⭐️⭐️," Addison captioned the post.

Under the post, some of Deal's future teammates commented to show support and appreciation.

"🤩," Kylie Feuerbach, Iowa Hawkeyes's senior guard commented.

"this is toughh," wrote Taylor Stremlow, Haweyes' freshman guard.

Jordan Brand Classic teammates showed their love as well.

"❤️❤️❤️," Ayla McDowell wrote.

"i love uuu," Jordan Speiser commented.

Comments on Addison Deal's Instagram post

The 2025 Jordan Brand Classic girls’ game happened on April 18. Team Flight defeated Team Air with a final score of 126–108.

Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez led Team Flight with 24 points, five assists and five steals. Her performance earned her the MVP honors. She shot 9-of-18 from the field. On the other hand, for Team Air, UNC signee Nyla Brooks was the game’s top scorer with 28 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals, shooting 8-of-13 from the field.

Deal contributed 10 points in 15 minutes for Team Flight. She shot 4-of-5 from the field and added three assists and two steals. Team Flight outscored Team Air 39-14 in the first quarter. Despite Team Air taking back momentum in the second and third quarters, the margin of difference was moderate at best, with Team Flight maintaining the pace.

Addie Deal wins the 2025 Wooden Award for high school girls basketball

Addie Deal has delivered important performances for Mater Dei as their five-star guard. This has earned her the 2025 John R. Wooden Award for high school girls basketball.

The award recognizes the top player in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section divisions. Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, earned the boys’ high school award for a second year. USC's JuJu Watkins and Duke's Cooper Flagg were named the collegiate winners. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few received the 2025 Wooden Legend of Coaching Award.

