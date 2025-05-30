Addison Bjorn, Taylen Kinney, Maddyn Greenway react as ex-NBA star Matt Harpring's daughter Kate Harpring signs major NIL deal

Kate Harpring, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2026 class by 247 Sports, and daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring, is part of Adidas' 2025 high school NIL class.
On Thursday, she shared that she has signed the deal. Harpring also posted a picture of herself in an Adidas tracksuit, which she paired with white sneakers.
"This is just the beginning. Excited to announce I have joined the @adidasbasketball family!" Harpring wrote.
Other 2026 prospects congratulated.
"OOHH U ATE," Pennsylvania No. 1 prospect Maddyn Greenway wrote.
"3 stripeee," Missouri No. 1 prospect Addison Bjorn commented.
Taylen Kinney, the No. 18 prospect in the Class of 2026, also signed a NIL deal with Adidas.
"🔥🔥," Kinney commented.
Adidas announced its 2025 high school basketball NIL class on Thursday on Instagram. The lineup includes eight standout athletes across the 2026 and 2027 classes.
“Proud to announce our 2025 High School NIL Class. The best young hoopers in the game, hands down," the caption read.
From the Class of 2027, Kaleena Smith leads the girls’ rankings at No. 1, while Bruce Branch III is No. 10 among boys. The Class of 2026 includes Harpring and No. 4 prospect Oliviyah Edwards.
The boys' side features Adam Oumiddoch (No. 33), Anthony Thompson (No. 9), Caleb Holt (No. 7) and Kinney.
Kate Harpring previously flaunted her Adidas kicks
Kate Harpring continues to shine both on and off the court. On Wednesday, the standout guard from Marist School in Georgia flaunted her new cream-colored Adidas mesh sneakers, hinting at the NIL deal.
On the court, Harpring led the Southeast All-Stars 17U to a perfect 4-0 record in Session 2 of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in Texas. She averaged 19.0 points and 3.5 assists per game and ranked in the top five in both categories.
Her high school stats are equally impressive. She averaged 32.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 5.1 spgand 1.2 bpg during her junior year. Her performance earned her Georgia's Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
She has offers from major programs like Iowa and Georgia Tech; however, Harpring has yet to make a decision.