Adidas basketball drops 2-word message for elite hooper Kaleena Smith following her dominance at the 3SSB Circuit 

Kaleena Smith left fans in awe with her 37-point dominant performance on the first day at the 3SSB Circuit. On Tuesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared a post featuring a glimpse of Smith's performance. She outmaneuvered defenders, scored 3-pointers and showed off her handles.

"Top-ranked Sophomore Kaleena Smith is avg’n 22 PPG and led her squad to an undefeated weekend in Rock Hill at @3ssbgcircuit Session I. 🔥📈," SportsCenter Next captioned.

Adidas Basketball and 3SSB commended Smith for her performance.

"she different," adidas Basketball commented.

"She’s REALLY like that‼️🤞," 3BBS wrote.

adidas Basketball's comment on Kaleena Smith's performance (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

Smith is among the top-ranked prospects in the Class of 2027. She's also the first high school girls' player to sign a NIL deal with Adidas. On Friday, the 5-foot-6 point guard scored 37 points at the Adidas 3SSB Rock Hill Showcase while competing against another promising player, Kate Harpring.

Representing Seven Days, Smith led her team to victory over the Southeast All-Stars. She averaged 22.0 points and 4.8 assists during the weekend and is the top player in both categories.

On3's Chris Wellbaum wrote about Smith and Harpring's matchup.

"Smith and Harpring faced off in the last game of the first day, and they put on a show," Wellbaum wrote on Sunday, "Smith is tiny — her listed height of 5-6 might be generous – but she is able to use it to her advantage. Smith is good at going under and around defenders to get to the rim, and she has a quick, accurate release going around screens."

Despite her size, Smith has consistently been on top of her game and a top player in her class.

Kaleena Smith shined on the AAU Circuit after a standout high school season

On April 12, during the Sports Academy Spring Invitational, Kaleena Smith played for 7 Days 16U. Smith led her team to a 49-23 win over tournament hosts Swish Sports Academy.

Smith was the 2024-25 Gatorade State Player of the Year in California. She averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 rebounds for Ontario Christian. She led her high school team to finish 30-2 and reach the CIF Open Division semifinals. Smith was also part of the MaxPreps sophomore all-America team as a headliner and was named National Sophomore of the Year.

