AJ Dybantsa shares 1-word reaction to Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas' nasty dunk at the Jordan Brand Classic 

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shared his reaction to fellow 2025 prospect Meleek Thomas's dunk at the 2025 Jordan Classic. On Saturday, Made Hoops shared an impressive moment from the game on Instagram. In the clip, Thomas pulled off a poster dunk over Kiyan Anthony, which drew cheers from the crowd as the commentators roared Thomas' name.

Dybantsa shared the post on his Instagram story.

"ode," Dybantsa wrote on Saturday.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram Stories (image credit: instagram/aj.dybantsa)

Team Air defeated Team Flight 141-124 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. Kiyan, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, earned the MVP award with 26 points and five rebounds. Caleb Wilson led all scorers with 28 points, along with six rebounds. Team Air shot 63.0% from the field, with seven players in double figures, including Tounde Yessoufou (19), Jamier Jones (12), Alex Lloyd (11), Cameron Boozer (10) and Nate Ament (10). Acaden Lewis had eight assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Team Flight was led by Dybantsa with 25 points and seven rebounds. Darius Acuff scored 22 points, followed by Thomas (16), Jasper Johnson (12), Chris Cenac (11) and Sadiq White (10). Team Air outrebounded Team Flight 59-37 and recorded 32 assists. Despite a strong third quarter, Team Flight couldn't overcome an early deficit.

AJ Dybantsa talks about BYU adding Baylor transfer Robert Wright III

AJ Dybantsa shared his thoughts on teaming up with Baylor transfer Robert Wright III for the 2025-26 season. The duo briefly played together at the 2023 SLAM Summer Classic in New York alongside Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe.

Wright was a standout at Baylor. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists. He also earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and All-Freshman honors last season.

Before the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic game on Friday, Dybantsa was asked how he felt about playing with Wright.

“Pure point guard. I mean, we played with each other one time at like SLAM, but it’s going to be live — pure point guard,” Dybantsa said on Wednesday, via SportsCenter Next. “He’s a winner. He can get a bucket when he needs to. So it’s a great pickup for us.”

Dybantsa will arrive at BYU on April 29 to begin his preparations for next season.

