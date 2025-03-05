Alabama’s Keelon Russell drops his reaction to Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. The injury occurred on March 3 during a game against the Sacramento Kings when Irving landed awkwardly following a layup attempt while being fouled.

Despite the visible pain, he still managed to make two free throws before leaving the court. Subsequent medical evaluations confirmed the ACL tear, dealing a significant blow to the Mavericks’ playoff hopes.

Alabama football commit Keelon Russell took to social media to share his reaction to the devastating news. The five-star quarterback posted an Instagram story highlighting the injury report, calling Irving "best" and admitting he was “hurt rn.”

“the true 🐐 best player in da league”

Russell, who was previously committed to SMU before flipping to Alabama, has been making waves early in his collegiate career. The Elite 11 MVP recently participated in his first spring practice with the Crimson Tide and has drawn high praise from head coach Kalen DeBoer.

When asked where Russell ranked in terms of freshman quarterback readiness, DeBoer had nothing but praise for the young talent.

“He’s up there,” DeBoer said. “He certainly is. He’s got a long way to go because I think that’s the way he looks at it. He’s excited about what this growth’s going to be even during this spring. But his ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film, he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school senior, current freshman for us.”

Russell has also made physical strides since arriving at Alabama, increasing his weight from 175 pounds to 192. DeBoer noted that the early enrollee has already benefited from the team’s strength program.

“He looks good right now. “Strong and moves around. He’s just a good all-around athlete. The weight program, certainly for any new guy, is going to be critical. It’s good to get that first phase under your belt. That’s why being an early enrollee is so important."

Keelon Russell competing to lead Alabama’s offense

Keelon Russell is vying for Alabama’s starting quarterback role following Jalen Milroe’s departure. The five-star freshman is up against two returning players—Ty Simpson, the presumed frontrunner who has been Alabama’s primary backup for two seasons, and Austin Mack, who transferred from Washington to follow head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer outlined his expectations for the team’s next starting quarterback, emphasizing leadership and execution.

“It’s got to be a guy who can deliver the ball, command the huddle, command everything we do with the team,” DeBoer said. “That presence, that belief and confidence in your signal caller. It starts with a lot of that -- just the belief. The belief comes because you’re making the throws and you’re getting the ball in a fashion where they can go make their plays and reap the rewards of all the work they’ve put in.”

Ranked No. 2 in the 2025 recruiting class by the On3 Industry Ranking, Russell has already transformed physically since joining Alabama.

Spring practices will continue until April 12, concluding with the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which will not be televised.

