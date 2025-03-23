Albany goes undefeated to win high school basketball championship over Waseca

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) concluded its season in Saturday with the Class A, AA, AAA, and AAAA championships, but it was the Class AA title match drew the most attention, as it featured two undefeated teams in Albany and Waseca.

In the end, it was Albany, which entered the MSHSL Class AA state title tournament as the No. 1 seed, that won 70-63, handing Waseca its first and only loss of the season. The Huskies completed their undefeated campaign with 32-0 record, while the Waseca Blue Jays finished at 35-1.

Finishing the season undefeated is a rare feat, with none of the top-ranked teams in the country finishing their seasons undefeated like the Albany Huskies. MaxPreps' No. 1-ranked boys basketball team, the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers, led by Cameron and Cayden Boozer, won Florida's 7A state title and are the guaranteed No. 1 seed for the Chipotle National Championships.

However, they have a 27-3 record, losing against some of the best teams in the country like Prolific Prep and Long Island Lutheran. They also had one of the toughest schedules in the tournament, with matchups against other top teams in the country.

The MSHSL also held other state finals at the Williams Arena on Saturday, with Dawson Boyd winning the Class A title by beating Cherry High School 81-74, while Alexandria Area defeated Mankato East 73–64 for the Class AAA championship. Meanwhile, Wayzata won the Class AAAA title by beating Cretin Derham Hall 80–55.

The Albany Huskies' road to the MSHSL Class AA title and an undefeated season

The Albany Huskies had a solid season for 2024-2025, beating some of Minnesota's best teams. This includes Dawson Boyd, which won the Class A championship, and Waseca, the only other undefeated team in the tournament.

Because they were the No. 1 seed, they started the MSHSL Class AA tournament against the No. 8-seeded team, the Pelican Rapids Vikings, which they soundly defeated 80-57. They advanced to face No. 4 Caledonia in the semifinals, a team with just one prior loss, edging them out in a close 59-54 win.

This then led to the final showdown between the two undefeated teams in the tournament final at the Williams Arena, and the rest is history.

