Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, gets emotional as she lauds camaraderie between him and brother Aloni Arenas

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, had a full house cheering him on at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. His dad, Gilbert Arenas; mom, Laura Govan; sisters Hamiley and Izela Arenas; and his only brother, Aloni Arenas, were all in attendance to lend their support.

Embracing the strong family bond, Laura shared a series of posts highlighting their presence at the event on Instagram. In one post, she shared a heartwarming picture of Alijah and his brother Aloni running together down a hallway. Laura captioned the post with an emotional and heartfelt message that read:

"YOU WILL FOREVER ONLY HAVE ONE BROTHER… You're ALL YOU Got. No One Can EVER Replace that. My Boyz ♥️♥️ @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas. Poud Mom… ♥️♥️."

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, gets emotional as she lauds the camaraderie between him and brother Aloni Arenas. (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Alijah's brother, Aloni Arenas, is also pursuing a basketball career and is a Class of 2027 prospect. In fact, all four siblings are on the basketball career path, with the eldest, Izela, playing college basketball with the Louisville Cardinals last season (and now in the transfer portal) and Hamiley just concluding her freshman year at Notre Dame.

Alijah, on the other hand, reclassified up to the 2025 class and is done with high school basketball. He has committed to USC for next season.

Alijah Arenas played alongside other top-ranked prospects, including No. 1- and No. 2-ranked AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson on the West Team. They defeated the East 105-92, with Arenas contributing 11 points.

Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas reacts to Warriors star's 52-point performance while watching son Alijah Arenas at McDonald's All-American Game

Three-time NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas was caught up in another basketball game while watching his son, Alijah Arenas, at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday.

While the game was going on, the former NBA star couldn't resist keeping tabs on the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, where Steph Curry put on a show with a 52-point performance.

"I'm here at McDonalds watching, everybody here, but look f**k all that," Arenas said. "Steph! 52! 52, eight and 10. Oh, my God. Unreal. I'm out here watching high school basketball. I know it's the top 24, but they not Steph. They not out here being Steph. I mean, maybe combined, but 52?"

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, delivering 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

