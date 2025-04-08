Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to shoutout by McDonald's All-American ft. Gilbert Arenas, GloRilla, Angel Reese & others

The McDonald's All-American Game concluded with Alijah Arenas and the West coming out victorious. It was one of the two prestigious high school All-Star games, and some big names came out to watch it. Former reality show star Laura Govan was among them, as she came to watch her son, Alijah, play.

She reacted to a clip of all the celebrities who watched the April 1 game:

Laura Govan reacts to celebrities at the McDonald's All-American game (Source: Instagram/lauramgovan)

"The Who's Who," she wrote in her Instagram Stories caption.

Her ex-partner, Gilbert Arenas, was also featured, as both cheered for their son. Carlos Boozer was also featured, cheering for his sons, Cameron and Cayden, while WNBA star Angel Reese was there after she judged the slam dunk competition the day before.

GloRilla performed at the game's halftime show and was also featured in the clip.

Other celebrities include renowned sports agent Rich Paul, actor Michael Rainey Jr., influencer Azaryah Milan, rapper Dave East and more.

Reese had previously partnered with McDonald's for the fast food chain's first-ever female athlete meal set, which is the "Angel Reese Special," in January. It featured a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese that had a bold barbecue sauce and was served with fries and a choice of drink.

Also there for Alijah Arenas were his siblings, all of whom played basketball and are considered rising stars like him: Louisville's Izela, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) guard Hamiley and youngest Aloni.

How did Alijah Arenas and others do during the McDonald's All-American Game?

Alijah Arenas had 11 points and two rebounds and was instrumental in helping lead the West to a 105-92 victory over the Boozer Twins and the East.

Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer were named the co-MVPs for the boys' game, with Peterson leading the way for the West with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Cameron had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the East.

Undecided five-star Nate Ament, who grabbed headlines for delaying his commitment, had 12 points and three rebounds for the East, while Houston signee Isiah Harwell had a solid game for the losing squad, tallying 16 points and four rebounds.

No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa had 17 points and five rebounds for the West.

As for Alijah Arenas, the five-star shooting guard will be staying home in Southern California after he surprised many by committing to USC. He is the top recruit for Eric Musselman's program from the Class of 2025 so far.

