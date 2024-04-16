Angel Reese High School stats: How did LSU star perform before NCAA journey?

In the world of women's college basketball, few names resonate as powerfully as Angel Reese. The LSU Tigers’ star forward has dazzled fans with her remarkable skills, dominating the court and leaving a lasting impact. But before her NCAA journey, Reese’s high school stats set the stage for her collegiate stardom.

Angel Reese was born on May 6, 2002, in Randallstown, Maryland. Her journey to greatness began early, shaped by her family and a passion for the game.

Angel Reese's parents, Michael Reese and Angel Webb Reese, played a pivotal role in her love for basketball. Both were former collegiate and professional basketball players.

Angel attended Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Angel's mom, in particular, left her mark on the court, playing for the University of Maryland before embarking on a professional career in Luxembourg. Angel grew up competing against her younger brother, Julian, who also plays college basketball.

Angel Reese High School Dominance and Achievements

During her high school years, Reese was a force to be reckoned with. Her debut season with LSU showcased the same brilliance that had defined her earlier play.

Let’s dive into her high school stats:

#1. Scoring Machine: Reese averaged an astounding 23.0 points per game. Her ability to find the basket was unmatched and opponents struggled to contain her offensive prowess.

#2. Rebounding Queen: With an average of 15.4 rebounds per game, Reese owned the boards. Her tenacity and timing allowed her to secure crucial second-chance opportunities for her team.

#3. Efficiency: Shooting at an impressive 52.5%, Reese combined volume scoring with remarkable accuracy. Her shot selection and execution were key to her success.

Reese’s impact extended beyond individual stats and she etched her name in the record books:

#1. Double-Double Dynamo: Reese achieved an incredible 34 double-doubles during the 2023 season, more than any other woman in a single NCAA basketball season.

#2. Scoring and Rebounding Leader: Reese became the fourth player to lead in both scoring and rebounding categories. Her 23 points per game and 15.4 rebounds per game were groundbreaking.

#3. Saint Frances Academy: Angel attended Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. During her four years there, she was a four-year varsity basketball player. Her impact was immense and she led the team to three consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) championships.

Angel Reese’s early years were marked by family support, fierce competition, and a love for basketball that would propel her to collegiate stardom and beyond.

Record-breaking NCAA Season

In her junior season, Reese transferred to LSU (Louisiana State University) from the University of Maryland in May 2022. She set the NCAA single-season record for double-doubles—an impressive 34 double-doubles during the 2023 season, more than any other woman in a single NCAA basketball season.

Additionally, she established the SEC single-season record in rebounds. Her impact was pivotal in leading LSU to its first national championship, where she was named the Most Outstanding Player. And representing the United States, Reese helped secure a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Angel Reese’s early achievements laid the foundation for her collegiate stardom and her current journey in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

