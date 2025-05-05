“Another Michigan whiff”: CFB fans react as Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame secures commitment from 4-star RB Javian Osborn

Notre Dame scored a major recruiting win by landing Javian Osborne, a four-star running back from Forney, Texas, over bitter rival Michigan. Osborne, ranked No. 6 at his position and No. 81 overall in ESPN’s 2026 class, cited the Irish’s tradition of producing elite offensive linemen and backfield talent as key factors in his decision.

Expand Tweet

Michigan fans on social media were less enthusiastic.

“Another Michigan whiff 🤣,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I guess he wasn’t a 'take' for Michigan," another said.

Expand Tweet

Here is how other fans reacted:

"This gonna be the best ND recruiting class of my lifetime?" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound standout also held strong interest in Miami and Texas but ultimately chose Notre Dame following campus visits to South Bend and Ann Arbor. The commitment gives the Irish their 14th pledge in the 2026 class, which now ranks as high as No. 2 in the 247Sports team rankings and previously held the No. 4 spot.

“The people there,” Osborne told On3. “I feel like the people around campus and what ND has in the locker room, they have great people that have great mindsets... They’re doing something major that will impact our world.”

A major reason behind Osborne’s commitment was Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, whom he called “a leader among men.”

“Coach Freeman, he’s a player first before anything. He knows how to relate to the guys,” Osborne said. “Everything he says is genuine.”

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider played a pivotal role in the recruitment. Osborne, who has rushed for more than 4,500 yards and 74 touchdowns through three high school seasons, described Notre Dame’s run-heavy offense as the ideal system for his skill set.

“They’re a run-first team. For a running back, that is the best decision for me,” Osborne said. “Notre Dame has what I need on and off the field as well. It lines up for success.”

Notre Dame closes in on top-3 class with surge in 2026 recruiting cycle

Following a strong recruiting weekend, Notre Dame remains locked in at No. 4, per On3, nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, narrowing the gap on No. 3 Ohio State. The Irish picked up commitments from linebacker Kobe Clapper and running back Javian Osborne, adding further momentum to an already surging class.

Clapper ranks No. 372 overall and No. 30 among linebackers, while Osborne — now Notre Dame’s second-highest ranked 2026 pledge — is listed as the No. 106 overall prospect and No. 8 running back in the On3 Industry Rankings.

The Fighting Irish have now secured six of their 14 total commitments since April. With a class rating of 92.673, they trail Ohio State (92.920) but sit ahead of Texas A&M (92.137). USC and LSU currently lead the rankings at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

The 2026 class includes one five-star, 10 four-stars and three three-star recruits, boasting a strong 79% blue-chip ratio.

This marks Marcus Freeman’s fourth full recruiting cycle. His previous classes ranked No. 10 (2023), No. 11 (2024) and No. 12 (2025), while he helped close Notre Dame’s No. 6 class as DC-turned-head coach in 2022.

The staff is also pursuing four-star WR Brayden Robinson, with an official visit to South Bend set for June 20.

