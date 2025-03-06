Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 3-word reaction to Darius Acuff Jr. becoming EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year 

Darius Acuff Jr., the No.11 recruit from the 2025 class, has had insane performances in his final season at the high school level. The IMG Academy shooting guard added a great feat to his name as he became the EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year. League.ready's Instagram handle announced the news on Thursday.

"IMG’s Darius Acuff Jr. is your 2024-2025 EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year. The Arkansas commit led the league in scoring with 24 PPG and finished second in assists with 5.4 per game," the caption read.

Thomas, the No.9 recruit from the 2025 class and Acuff's fellow Razorbacks signee, reshared League.ready's post on his Instagram story and congratulated Acuff.

"Well deserved kid," he wrote.

Meleek Thomas via Instagram

Acuff has led his team to some sensational victories this season, and the one against Link Academy in overtime stands out. An injured Acuff bagged 34 points, six rebounds and five assists to hand Link Academy a 73–69 defeat.

Acuff will be part of the star-studded lineup at the 2025 All-American Iverson Classic. Some other top prospects attending are BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas-bound Darryn Peterson, Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, UNC commit Caleb Wilson and Acuff's future Arkansas teammate Meleek Thomas. The event is on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

Meleek Thomas leads City Reapers to OTE Pokemon finals

Thomas and Co. will face No. 70 recruit Eli Ellis of YNG Dreamerz in the finals. Ellis has posted impressive numbers in the playoffs, averaging 29.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. The highly anticipated Game 1 of the finals will take place on Friday, with the City Reapers looking to clinch back-to-back-to-back OTE championships.

Meleek Thomas was sensational in the semifinals of the OTE Pokemon playoffs, where he helped his team progress to the finals by scoring 81 points in three games against Shon Abaev’s Fear of God Athletics.

Thomas recorded 33 points, three assists, nine rebounds and two steals while shooting 50.0% from the field and 61.5% from three-point range in the first game. He charted 22 points, two assists, nine rebounds and two steals in Game 2. In Game 3, he dropped 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists and added one steal, shooting 50.0% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range.

