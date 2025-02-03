"At that point, you can't tell me what to do": Kiyan Anthony reacts to La La Anthony hilariously confronting him on his plans after he turns 18

Actress and TV host La La Anthony has a very close relationship with her son, four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony. She often posts videos and photos of her son on her Instagram Stories, and on Sunday, she posted one regarding her son growing up and becoming more independent as he is about to turn 18.

La La Anthony confronts Kiyan Anthony regarding his plans once he turns 18 (Source: Instagram/ lala)

La La asked her son what he said about turning 18 years old. He responded saying she cannot boss him around anymore as she usually does, once he turns 18.

"What did you just say about turning 18? Please tell me," La La asked her son, Kiyan Anthony.

"At 18, at that point, you can't tell me what to do. At that point, it's just a suggestion," answered Kiyan.

This got La La, who was filming the interaction laughing, with Kiyan Anthony clarifying that she cannot impose curfews on him once he turns 18 as it would just be a suggestion. La La then asked who told him such a thing while still laughing.

La La Anthony has been a very supportive mom to Kiyan, as she often travels long distances to see him play and posts all about it on social media. She was there when he announced that he was going to Syracuse on his dad, Carmelo Anthony's podcast, and she was also present when he made his official visit to Syracuse University.

La La Anthony jokingly confronts son Kiyan Anthony regarding girls asking for his number

As a young basketball star, Kiyan Anthony gets asked for his number a lot. However, as La La Anthony revealed in her Instagram Stories, many girls apparently also ask La La Anthony for Kiyan's phone number.

The actress and TV host filmed a video confronting the Long Island Lutheran shooting guard about all those girls asking for his phone number, but he was just looking at his phone.

La La asks Kiyan about girls asking for his number at games (Source: Instagram/ Lala)

"Stop having girls giving me your number at games! Stop having girls hand me their numbers at your games!" La La told her son.

Kiyan finally looked up from his phone at one point, which was followed by La La continuing to ask why girls were giving her their numbers or asking him for his number, though the four-star just snorted and answered he did not know.

