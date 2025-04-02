"Baby Ant": Hoops fans compare Baylor signee to Anthony Edwards following tomahawk dunk at McDonald's All-American

Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou stunned fans with a tomahawk dunk during the McDonald’s All-American game. This instantly sparked comparisons to NBA star Anthony Edwards. The official Baylor Men’s Basketball Instagram page shared a reel capturing the epic moment with the caption:

Ad

“This guy’s gonna be fun 👀 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY”

Ad

Trending

The post gained engagement from hoops enthusiasts. Fans were awed by the young athlete’s skills and talent. Many fans also drew parallels to Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, who was nicknamed “Ant-Man” by his father.

“Baby Ant,” wrote a fan.

Baylormbb via Instagram

More fans made similar comments, comparing Tounde Yessoufou to Edwards, as the 6-foot-5 small forward embodied a combination of Edwards’s athleticism and dunking skills at the McDonald's All-American game.

Ad

“Anthony Edwards?” commented a fan.

“Literally Baby Ant,” wrote another user.

“Ant,” commented another.

Other fans appreciated Yessoufou’s skills and potential. They anticipate a promising career for him in college basketball.

“Superstar!” wrote a user.

“Let’s continue to get size and we will be set,” said a fan.

Tounde Yessoufou ranks 15th overall in the Class of 2025. Among the small forwards, the athlete ranks 3rd. The St. Joseph star also won the slam dunk contest at the Sprite Jam fest, held as part of the McDonald's All-American event.

Ad

He earned a quick 10 from LSU star Angel Reese and McDonald's mascot Grimace with his windmill dunk. Indeed, the comparisons to Anthony Edwards are not unfounded. The five-star player’s athleticism has a lot to offer.

Tounde Yessoufou helps West team win McDonald’s All-American Game

On Tuesday, the much-anticipated McDonald’s All-American Game ended with the West team's 105-92 victory. Yessoufou contributed 13 points with his aggressive drives and sharpshooting, alongside co-MVP Darryn Peterson, who led the West with 18 points.

Ad

Top recruit AJ Dybantsa added 13 points and sealed the victory with a highlight-reel dunk in the final minute. Washington signee Niko Bundalo also contributed to the West with 12 points and helped maintain West’s lead in the crucial fourth quarter.

For the East team, co-MVP Cameron Boozer led with 16 points alongside Isiah Harwell, who also contributed 16 points. Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. contributed 12 points. Despite their strong performance and balanced scoring, the East ultimately fell.

However, the All-American game provided a fascinating display of future college stars and defined the high level of competition in high school hoops. Both teams displayed new talent and the continued promise of future careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback