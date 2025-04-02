Legendary hip hop artist Jazzy Jay shares goodies with AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer at the McDonald's All-American Games

Legendary hip-hop artist Jazzy Jay was a popular figure among AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer and other top high school basketball prospects on Tuesday. With the players in Brooklyn for the McDonald's All-American Games, the music artist had some goodies for them.

The standout recruits thanked Jay for her gifts and posted Instagram stories to show their appreciation. The posts were later reshared by the hip-hop artist on her Instagram stories.

In one post, she tagged Cameron Boozer and added two fingers-crossed emojis:

Legendary hip hop artist Jazzy Jay shares goodies with Cameron Boozer at the McDonald's All-American games (Image: IG/Jazzy jay)

Legendary hip hop artist Jazzy Jay shares goodies with AJ Dybantsa and more McDonald's All-American games (Image: IG/ Jazzy Jay)

Legendary hip hop artist Jazzy Jay shares goodies with Nate Ament at the McDonald's All-American games (Image: IG/ Jazzy Jay)

"Appreciate it," highest ranked uncommitted recruit Nate Ament captioned his story.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas also received a goodie:

Legendary hip hop artist Jazzy Jay shares goodies with Meleek Thomas at the McDonald's All-American games (Image: IG/ Jazzy Jay)

"LEEEK," Jay captioned her story.

Jam Fest's Dunk Competition winner Tounde Yessoufou also shared a story with three fire emojis:

Legendary hip hop artist Jazzy Jay shares goodies with Tounde Yessoufou at the McDonald's All-American games (Image: IG/ Jazzy Jay)

The players who arrived on the weekend had the official roster announcement on Saturday, scrimmages for both the West and East teams on Sunday and the Jam Fest on Monday.

The McDonald's All-American Games tipped off at 6:30 p.m. for girls and 9:30 p.m. for the boys. The Jam Fest saw the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and the Oklahoma Sooners commit, Aaliyah Chavez, win the girls' competition.

However, it was the Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. who won the ultimate prize after defeating Chavez by three points.

AJ Dybantsa dunks over WNBA star Angel Reese in the Dunk Competition

While AJ Dybantsa did not win the Dunk Competition, it was his dunk over one-time WNBA All-Star and Chicago Sky player Angel Reese that got people off their feet.

A basketball page shared his dunk on Instagram.

"@aj.dybantsa pulled out the Bakin KD 18’s and dunked over @angelreese5 in the @mcdaag Jamfest 👀😳," the post was captioned.

Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou defeated his Team West teammates Chris Cenac Jr., Caleb Wilson and AJ Dybantsa to win the dunk competition.

