"Be great for Penn State like LaVar Arrington": Lions fans abuzz as elite CB Brandon Arrington Jr. hints at a potential commitment

Penn State football fans are fired up after five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr., the nation’s top-ranked cornerback and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 class, wrapped up his official visit to Happy Valley.

The visit has sparked speculation about a possible commitment to the Nittany Lions, with fans drawing hopeful comparisons to former PSU legend LaVar Arrington.

“How I look in blue and white??” Arrington posted on X, tagging @PennStateFball

This move immediately ignited online buzz. One fan wrote:

“You look great in blue and white. Also he can be great for Penn State like Lavar Arrington.”

Another added:

“Let’s go! Two Arringtons on the team!!”

Here is how others reacted:

"Nah… their coach gives the media excuses to why he’s going to lose before every big game," a fan quipped

"Please come to the valley and be the next heisman winner," another quipped

"Cone to Happy Valley…. 110k waiting to see you play both ways and win a Natty," a fan remarked

Despite Penn State not being the most frequent host during his recruitment, coach James Franklin and staff have kept the Nittany Lions in the race.

“I am about relationships and who’s been in it with me,” Arrington told On3.

The Spring Valley (California) Mount Miguel star has lined up key official visits: Texas A&M, Alabama, USC and Oregon.

Oregon impresses five-star CB Brandon Arrington Jr. as decision nears

Brandon Arrington Jr. continues to dominate both the track and the recruiting circuit. The San Diego native, who owns a 200-meter personal best of 20.35 seconds, is also the No. 13 overall prospect and top-ranked cornerback in the 2026 class, per On3. He’s set to announce his commitment on July 5.

Arrington, California’s No. 2 overall recruit, recently completed a standout unofficial visit to Oregon that may have reshaped his outlook.

“This was one of the best visits I had so far honestly,” he said. “Everything was perfect—just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before.”

Oregon’s staff, led by coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, made a lasting impression.

“They have a lot of history developing great players,” Arrington said. “Coach Tosh, Coach Lanning—they’ve been around Coach Smart and Coach Saban. I feel like I’m around them, and they’ve shown they can do what Coach Saban and Coach Smart did.”

Ranked No. 13 overall and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle per the On3 Industry Ranking, Arrington is also California’s No. 2 prospect. His addition would elevate Penn State’s already strong class, currently No. 9 nationally. The Lions' top pledges include No. 51 overall IOL Kevin Brown and No. 15 RB Messiah Mickens.

