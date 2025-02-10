"Better facilities and weight room than most Colleges and NFL teams": Fans react to post comparing Kansas City Chiefs' gym with Florida High School

A recent Instagram post comparing the Kansas City Chiefs' gym to IMG Academy’s elite training facilities has sparked online reactions.

The Florida high school’s weight room, boasting cutting-edge equipment and a spacious design, rivals professional and collegiate programs. The post by MaxPreps, which has garnered over 32,000 likes, highlights IMG’s top-tier resources and reinforces its reputation as a powerhouse in high school sports.

Trending

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have Chiefs Fit, a premier fitness center created in collaboration with M6 Football and Mark Mastrov, the former chairman of 24 Hour Fitness. One such facility is located in Country Club Plaza, spanning 40,000 square feet and outfitted with Chiefs-branded free weights, machines and cardio equipment.

Despite this, fans couldn’t help but comment on the stark contrast between IMG’s gym and that of the former Super Bowl champions.

“I been said IMG has better facilities and weight room than most Colleges and NFL teams 😂,” one fan remarked.

“This goes to show no matter how much you pay, a rack is a rack, a 45-pound bar is a 45-pound bar, and a bench is a bench etc,” another fan wrote.

"Proof that kids are spoiled," a fan said.

Image via Ig@maxprep

Here is how other fans reacted:

"56 chiefs players vs thousands of students," a fan wrote.

"$50,000 annual tuition is going to buy you a lot of weights," another fan said.

Image via Ig@maxprep

"My brother highschool got a nicer weight room," a fan posted.

Image via Ig@maxprep

The discussion comes as Texas, Florida and California dominate high school football. The 2025 Super Bowl rosters for the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs featured 41 high school football players in these three states. Florida alone produced 15 players, including Eli Ricks (IMG Academy, 2020), Nolan Smith (IMG Academy, 2019) and Jawaan Taylor (Cocoa HS, 2016).

The game saw Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dismantle the Chiefs 40-22 in a dominant performance, preventing Kansas City’s 3-peat. Hurts secured Super Bowl MVP honors, throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 72 rushing yards and a score.

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, suffering six sacks and 11 hits in a tough night for the defending champions.

IMG Academy's coaching vacancy: Top Florida candidates to consider

IMG Academy, one of the nation’s premier high school football programs, is searching for a new coach after Billy Miller stepped down in January to join Bill Belichick’s staff at North Carolina.

The program has a history of internal promotions, as seen with Miller and his predecessor, Pepper Johnson, but there is growing speculation that IMG might finally turn to Florida’s deep pool of high school coaching talent for its next leader.

Among the intriguing names is Teddy Bridgewater, the former NFL quarterback, who, despite having only 14 games of coaching experience, led Miami Northwestern to a Class 3A state title in 2024.

Jared Clark, a former Notre Dame tight end, has elevated Cardinal Mooney, guiding them to a Class 1S state championship in 2023 and a Class 2A semifinal last season.

There are also longshot candidates such as Anthony Becht, coach of the St. Louis BattleHawks, who has a 14-6 UFL record and prior high school coaching experience in Florida, and Patrick Surtain Sr., a former All-Pro cornerback who won three state titles at American Heritage before joining Florida State’s coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.