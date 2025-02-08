  • home icon
  • Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Ottawa Senators | Feb. 8 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 08, 2025 16:34 GMT
Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to make it two straight wins when they face off with the Ottawa Senators at home. After a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday returned them to the win column after a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals earlier in the week, the reigning Stanley Cup champs will look to head into the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus on a high note.

While Florida is heading into tonight's game after a win, which pushed their record to 4-1 over their last five, the Senators are in the midst of a two-game skid that's seen them drop back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Although the Panthers have all but punched their ticket to the postseason given their standing atop the Atlantic Division, the Senators are tied for third place with the Lightning in the divisional standings.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
  2. Jonah Gadjovich - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
  3. Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Evan Rodrigues
  4. A.J. Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jesper Boqvist

Defense

  1. Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
  2. Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
  3. Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Spencer Knight

Powerplay

  1. Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Rodrigues, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

  1. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola

Looking at the odds for tonight's Panthers vs Senators game, as well as upcoming games on Florida's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Senators, the reigning Stanley Cup champions are sitting as betting favorites on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -184 favorite while on the flip side, Ottawa is a +152 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -185 favorite while Ottawa is a +154 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $184 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on the Senators could win $152.

Following tonight's game, and the two-week 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Panthers will be back in action on Feb. 22, when they face off with the Seattle Kraken at home.

The team will then enjoy several days off before hitting the road for a game with the Predators on Feb. 25 as they continue their quest to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
