Big Ten powerhouse slows down Kirby Smart and Georgia's momentum as the favorites for No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson's recruitment

Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class and a consensus five-star talent out of Grayson High School, Loganville, has seen his recruitment take a sharp turn. While Georgia was long viewed as the leader for the in-state phenom, Ohio State has surged into serious contention — and may now hold the edge.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong dropped a key update on the Wiltfong Whiparound podcast:

“Ohio State is very real in this one. They sent several coaches to his house on Saturday. I think Ohio State’s in a really good position for Tyler Atkinson.”

He noted Oregon and Miami as other programs in the mix, but said:

“Ohio State is the program alongside Georgia that I am really watching right now.”

The Buckeyes didn’t hold back. Their defensive brain trust — defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and defensive backs coach Tim Walton — made an in-home visit that flipped momentum.

“They didn’t come for sweet tea,” Wiltfong added. “They came to shake this whole recruitment tree.”

Atkinson, who visited Columbus for the Spring Game, came away impressed:

“It was good to see the linebackers… good to learn more from coach James Laurinaitis,” he told BuckeyeHuddle. “Coach Laurinaitis has played the position… he’s a coach and he’s a good person at the same time, so I can talk to him and have conversations with him.”

Though Larry Johnson first extended the offer, it’s James Laurinaitis who’s taken the reins in building a relationship. Coach Ryan Day has also stayed involved.

“He was trying to see where they were at on the board,” Atkinson said.

With Ohio State and Georgia conducting in-home visits, the Buckeyes’ recent push has reshaped the landscape of this high-profile battle.

Ohio State isn’t backing down in its pursuit of Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in Georgia and No. 8 overall prospect nationally per On3. While the Grayson standout is projected to stay in-state and sign with Georgia, the Buckeyes are pushing hard to change that narrative.

On Friday, Matt Patricia, James Laurinaitis and Tim Walton made a key visit to Atkinson’s high school and later met with his family.

“It was really good! I was glad to see the staff,” Atkinson told On3. “Coach P’s first day on the road was today, and he came to our practice and then spent time with me and my family. I really enjoyed that.”

The Buckeyes have built strong connections, particularly with Laurinaitis.

“Coach Laurinaitis, Coach Walton and myself have gotten pretty close,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson highlighted his bond with Laurinaitis and praised Patricia’s defensive vision.

“My favorite thing about OSU is my relationship with Coach Laurinaitis and what Coach Patricia brings to the defense,” he said.

Ohio State holds the No. 3 class in the 2026 cycle and already has commitment from Simeon Caldwell.

