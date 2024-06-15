“BOOOOOM” “Suck it Ann Arbor!!” - Ohio State fans react as 4-star WR Quincy Porter chooses Ryan Day’s Ohio State over Michigan

Ohio State has secured a commitment from Quincy Porter, a highly-touted four-star wide receiver from Oradell, New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic. This decision comes as a blow to Michigan, which has recently triumphed over the Buckeyes on the field but fell short in this recruiting battle.

Porter, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound talent, is ranked as the No. 49 player overall and the No. 8 receiver in the 2025 class. He had planned an official visit to Ann Arbor but canceled after committing to Ohio State on Friday.

“WR Quincy Porter has picked the Buckeyes. He’s cancelled his trips to Michigan and Oklahoma and commits to the Buckeyes (publicly) five days after returning from his OV to Columbus last weekend,” Jeremy Birmingham of Rivals.com tweeted.

For Ohio State fans, Porter's decision is a cause for celebration and a point of pride over their rival.

"BOOOOOM," a fan quipped.

"Suck it Ann Arbor!!" another fan wrote.

For Michigan, which landed a top-100 prospect earlier in the day with four-star safety Kainoa Winston from Gonzaga Eagles High School, Washington DC, the need for a big-bodied receiver like Porter remains pressing. Now Ohio State celebrates retaining 11 draft-eligible starters and adding seven high-impact transfers this offseason.

Quincy Porter, sought after by premier programs such as Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan, ultimately chose Ohio State. Historically, Ohio State has secured at least three wide receivers in each recruiting class under Day.

Why did Quincy Porter choose Ohio State over Michigan?

Porter's decision, influenced by strong relationships with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and the program's reputation for developing NFL talent, marks a recruiting win over Michigan.

Porter emphasized his connection with the coaching staff, particularly wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

“I’m close with (Brian) Hartline,” Porter said. “I had great conversations with him, which ultimately made me commit. Coach Hartline was a major factor and coach (Ryan) Day was a huge part. They have guys going to the League and I feel like I can do that.”

Additionally, Quincy Porter highlighted Ohio State's track record of sending players to the NFL.

“Ohio State has a history,” Porter told Bucknuts. “They have a history of sending guys to the League and that’s where I want to be.”

This commitment bolsters Ohio State’s top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The Buckeyes have added seven high-impact transfers, including Alabama safety Caleb Downs, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Julian Sayin.

While Michigan recently secured a top-100 commitment from safety Kainoa Winston, the Wolverines have not landed a top-100 receiver since Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2017. Michigan's 2025 recruiting class stands with seven four-star pledges.