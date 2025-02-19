"Bosco ain’t no joke": Hoops fans react as Bryce James' Sierra Canyon loses to Brandon McCoy's Bosco with Bronny and LeBron James cheering on

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon has been a force to reckon with this season, keeping a 22-6 overall record. On Tuesday, they met Brandon McCoy's St. John Bosco in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships. Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James and his son Bronny James were in the stands to cheer for Bryce.

Ad

It was a thrilling contest as Sierra Canyon took a 17-16 lead in the first quarter. However, John Bosco hit back and the two teams were tied at 31 in the first half. Bryce's side trailed 12-10 in the third quarter and finally suffered a 60-55 defeat. Ballislife took to Instagram to share the highlights from the game.

"LeBron pulled up to watch Sierra Canyon go to war against St John Bosco in playoffs 😤😤Bosco came out on top 60-55 👀👀," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their opinions on both teams' performances.

"Bosco ain’t no joke McCoy killin it," one fan wrote.

ballislife via Instagram

More fans joined in to praise Brandon McCoy with comments like,

Ad

"McCoy been in the weight room💪🏽💯💯."

and,

"Mccoy fryingg."

Some defended James' son despite the loss,

"Yall talking bout bryce like he not still in hs da hate for lebrons sons is crazy😂😂," one user said.

"Bryce tuff tho🔥", another added.

A hoop fan drew a comparison between Brandon and Bryce, saying,

"Bryce can’t fw Brandon Mccoy 😂," the comment read.

Ad

Bryce James wasn't up to the mark in the game and contributed only five points. He will suit up against the Roosevelt Mustangs on Friday.

Brandon McCoy, Christian Collins and Elzie Harrington Shine in Bryce James' Sierra Canyon Loss

The star trio of Brandon McCoy, Christian Collins and Elzie Harrington put up a show to disappoint the Lakers stars in the stands and hand Sierra Canyon a bitter defeat. All three of them scored 15 points each to lead their side to victory.

Ad

Ad

Also Read: LeBron James' son Bryce James’ McDonald's All-American snub raises eyebrows among fans: "Am I tripping?"

At one point in the fourth quarter, Bryce James and Co. managed to take the lead with a 46-45 point scoreline. John Bosco made it 48-51, but Sierra Canyon leveled it yet again. But McCoy, Collins and Harrington combined to leave the opposition reeling. They took a 5-point lead and it was too much for Sierra Canyon to cover up in so little time left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback