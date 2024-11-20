"Bridgewater bout to take over Florida high school": Fans react to former NFL QB and Miami Northwestern HC Teddy Bridgewater's emphatic playoff win

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is leading Northwestern High School in Miami Florida, to an impressive Class 3A state championship run. The Bulls are 8-2 this season, with their most recent win coming against the Barron Collier Cougars on Saturday in their playoff opener.

Bridgewater joined his alma mater in 2023 after retiring from the NFL. Since taking over the coaching job, he has led them to a winning record and established the Bulls as a serious contender in the division.

Northwestern had a shutout victory against the Cougars, winning the game 69-0 and advancing to the second round. The win went viral on social media and fans were quick to jump on the Bridgewater hype train. The Sporting News' post on X got fans talking about him and the Bulls.

"Bridgewater bout to take over Florida high school," one fan said.

"Teddy B deserves it. We always use that phase for players but he's truly 1 of those guys," another fan commented.

"Bro made Northwestern great again," another fan wrote.

Fans liked Bridgewater's story of leading his alma mater to a strong season and potentially winning the Class 3A state championship.

"I love seeing stories like this," one fan wrote.

"Awesome story... rooting for him!" another fan commented.

"I love seeing this. He's a good guy!" another fan wrote.

Teddy Bridgewater played in the NFL for 10 seasons before hanging up his cleats in 2023. He was a true professional, a one-time Pro Bowler and was respected around the league.

Teddy Bridgewater hints at a return to the NFL after the end of the high school season

Northwestern Bulls coach Teddy Bridgewater spent his NFL career with multiple teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Despite his retirement, he is still hopeful for a return to the NFL. He shared his desire to play in the league once again via a post on X on Monday.

"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can’t wait to return back to the NFL," Teddy Bridgewater tweeted.

Bridgewater recorded 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his NFL career. He finished with a career QB rating of 90.5.

