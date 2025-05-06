Bryce James' future Arizona teammate Koa Peat reacts as Brandon Chappell joins as the new assistant coach for the Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats continue their shakeups, and five-star Koa Peat is all for it. With four high-profile freshmen coming in, Tommy Lloyd is seeking to improve his team's performance, and he has added former Texas assistant coach Brandon Chappell to his staff.

Following the news of this latest staff addition, Peat took to Instagram and posted about his future school's newest coach with a "fire" and a "100" emoji.

Koa Peat reacts to former Texas assistant coach Brandon Chappell heading to Arizona (source: IG/ koapeat)

Chappell is expected to replace veteran assistant coach Steve Robinson, who announced his retirement after over 40 years of coaching. Robinson helped Lloyd get to his feet when he started his head coaching career.

The new Arizona assistant coach also has several years of experience, starting his career in 2013 for the Division II school, Armstrong State. He also worked for Arkansas Fort Smith, Lamar and UNLV. He spent the last three seasons at Texas, helping guide the Longhorns to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and winning the Big 12 Tournament in 2023.

Chappell is more well-known as a recruiter, and with the chance to team up with up-and-coming stars like Peat, Brayden Burries and Bryce James, he may provide a big boost for the Wildcats next season.

Peat and Burries are five-star prospects, while Dwayne Aristode, the fourth Arizona signee from the class of 2025, is a four-star. James is a three-star, but the youngest son of LA Lakers star LeBron James has a lot of potential.

Koa Peat believes Arizona's four class of 2025 recruits could be great together

Koa Peat officially signed with Arizona on April 16, and he did so in a signing ceremony at his high school, Perry. The five-star power forward is the son of former NFL star Todd Peat.

In a press conference after signing his letter of intent, Peat addressed his three fellow Arizona signees, Bryce James, Dwayne Aristode and Brayden Burries. He revealed they have kept in touch during the recruiting process and said he believes they could be a great team together as they all head to Tucson.

“We know we’re young guys, we’re going to go out there and work,” Peat said. “I’m super excited for this class coming in and I’m super excited… to just build chemistry and just build a great team.”

Arizona was the favorite to recruit Peat, with the power forward announcing his decision on "The Pat McAfee Show."

