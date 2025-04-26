LeBron James' son Bryce James follows in dad's footsteps, adds another tattoo to his collection

  • home icon
By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 26, 2025 15:08 GMT
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to win a boys CIF State Division 1 championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to win a boys CIF State Division 1 championship basketball game. - Source: Getty

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, received a new tattoo from artist Joaquin Ganga. Ganga, who has previously worked on LeBron James, shared photos of the session with Bryce on Instagram on Friday.

Bryce James has a new arm tattoo (source: IG/ gangatattoo)
Bryce James has a new arm tattoo (source: IG/ gangatattoo)

James got a new tattoo on his left arm. Ganga tattooed LeBron’s right thigh in 2021. The LA Lakers star gave Ganga a special autograph by tattooing his logo on Ganga's wrist.

Last year, Ganga inked another design on Bryce James’ left arm.

While Bryce has only a few tattoos, his father is known for his extensive body art. LeBron's tattoos include the "Chosen 1" across his upper back, portraits and names of his children and a black mamba snake with the numbers 8 and 24 as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Ganga’s client list features celebrities such as Post Malone, Chris Brown, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and Drake.

Bryce James is signed with Arizona, along with Brayden Burries and Koa Peat

The Arizona Wildcats have quite the haul from the Class of 2025, securing four big names for next season. Last week, Bryce James, along with Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, signed with the school.

Brewster Academy's Dwayne Aristode, a four-star small forward, completes Arizona's big haul for the Class of 2025.

With the two five-star prospects committing and eventually signing with Arizona, the Wildcats now have one of the best hauls from the class. Peat and Burries have led their teams to state titles. James won the Division I title with Sierra Canyon.

Edited by Ribin Peter
