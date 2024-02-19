LeBron James’ son Bryce James follows in Lakers star’s footsteps, gets second tattoo from his artist

LeBron James' son Bryce James got his second ink on Sunday. The 16-year-old made headlines last year when he got his first tattoo, which his mother Savannah James shared on Instagram. The young guard is keeping up the tattoo tradition that runs in the James household. This comes on the back of his superstar father taking part in his 20th All-Star Game, held in Indianapolis this season. Earlier, Bryce changed schools to make a surge in his basketball career, moving from Sierra Canyon to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School. However, he transferred back to the former soon.

Taking to Instagram, Bryce's tattoo artist tagged Bryce, who was pictured getting inked.

LeBron James' son Bryce James gets his second tattoo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron and his elder son Bronny have their ink from the same tattoo artist in Los Angeles: Ganga Tattoo Shop. Now, it looks like Bryce will be another frequent visitor to the store.

What's next for Bryce James?

Like his brother Bronny, Bryce James is looked at as one of the players slated to make the NBA soon. The guard is already a four-star recruit and is ranked 148th nationally on 247Sports.com's class of 2025 rankings.

According to Sports Illustrated, he is the No. 22 ranked SG and a No. 18 prospect in the overall state of California. The report added that he holds offers from Duquesne, USC, and Ohio State.

Last November, Bryce garnered buzz when he decided to un-enroll from Notre Dame and head back to Sierra Canyon. After playing summer basketball with Campbell Hall, which saw him compete with the Vikings at Section 7 in Arizona, the youngest son of the LA Lakers superstar had earlier decided to enroll at Notre Dame for the fall.

Just three months into his new school, Bryce decided to head back, which made him eligible to compete immediately at his old school, according to the CIF Southern Section’s A-B-A rule. He split time between JV and varsity at Sierra Canyon, recording 3.8 points per game in 12 varsity games for the Trailblazers as a sophomore.

There is still ample time left for Bryce James to work on his game and build his frame. At 16, he looks promising.