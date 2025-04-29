Bryce James' future teammate Brayden Burries shares 4-word message as Arizona's Carter Bryant declares for the 2025 NBA Draft

Five-star Roosevelt point guard Brayden Burries is excited to begin his college career with the Arizona Wildcats, where he'll play alongside Bryce James. However, he might not be able to team up with Arizona star Carter Bryant once he arrives in Tucson, as the forward has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Monday.

Ad

Bryant, along with Wildcats teammate Jaden Bradley, were both expected to declare for the NBA Draft this year. Burries congratulated the Arizona star with a post on Instagram.

"dreams comin true CB," Burries wrote.

Brayden Burries reacts to Arizona star Carter Bryant declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. (Source: Instagram/braydenburries0)

Should they not get drafted, both Bryant and Bradley have revenue-share agreements with Arizona if they ever decide to return to play college basketball.

Ad

Trending

Bryant is the likeliest to be drafted among the two, as he may get picked around the middle of the first round. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd commented on Bryant's declaration.

“He’s gonna test the NBA Draft, and he’s going to make the best decision for himself,” Lloyd said.

Last season, the Arizona forward averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, and his versatility and potential piqued several NBA teams' interest. He and Bryant still have time to reassess their decisions, since the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is on May 28.

Ad

As for Burries, the five-star point guard is one of two five-star prospects recruited by Lloyd to Tucson, the other being power forward Koa Peat. The Wildcats are also getting four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star shooting guard Bryce James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. All four have now signed their letters of intent.

Brayden Burries reveals why he chose Arizona

Brayden Burries committed to Arizona on April 9. He spoke with ESPN's Sports Center regarding his decision to head to Tucson.

Ad

"Arizona was the best fit for me and my family," Burries said. "Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is a great guy. They have been recruiting me for a while. He allows his players to play both up and down, but they also execute within a structured framework. Everyone is held accountable. Their style of play is smart and aggressive."

Ad

"I love the fan base," he added. "I've been to a few of their games. There is great energy in the McKale Center. It's a basketball school."

Burries led the Eleanor Roosevelt High School Mustangs to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title in March before winning the Open Division State Championship that same month. He was also named a McDonald's All-American.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More