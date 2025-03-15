Five-star prospect Cameron Boozer's Columbus High School Head Coach, Andrew Moran, has been named the Naismith Boys' High School Coach of the Year for 2025. The Naismith Trophy, via their official Instagram page, announced the winner on Friday, and it has attracted several reactions from fans.

Notably, some of the reactions came from five-star prospect Cameron Boozer, his mother Cece Boozer, and Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas.

"So toughhhhh." Cameron wrote.

"Congratulations Coach Andrew!" said Cece Boozer.

"Great coach!" Meleek wrote.

Some fans also followed through with their share of congratulations:

"It makes perfect sense to me." one fan wrote.

"Well deserved ♥️♥️♥️♥️ very tough old man." another fan wrote.

"Huge congrats bro." said another.

"Congrats brother!" another fan said.

"So well deserved 🔥." another added.

Cameron Boozer, CeCe Boozer, and Meleek Thomas share their reaction to Columbus' head coach winning the Naismith Boys' High School Coach of the Year trophy. (Image via Instagram @naismithtrophy)

Last year, Moran finished as the award's runner-up to Montverde Academy's Kevin Boyle. Though he led Columbus to a state championship and a 28-5 record, Montverde's undefeated season ultimately gave Boyle the edge.

Moran, who took on the head coach role in 2019, has led the Explorers to four consecutive state championships, including this season's title. This season ended with the team on a 27-3 record and as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer wrapping up one of the most decorated high school careers ever

There's a strong case to be made for the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer having the most decorated high school basketball careers ever.

The brothers have won a state championship in each of their four seasons, winning the fourth this season. They also won the Nike EYBL titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Cameron and Cayden are also champions on the international stage. They won gold medals at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA Under-17 Americas Championship.

In terms of stats, both brothers have also put up impressive numbers. Specifically, Cameron Boozer has averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in 118 games played. In the same vein, Cayden who has featured in 115 games averages 14.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

As they round up their high school basketball journey, both brothers will feature in the McDonald's All-American Games which is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Their next chapter will be with the Duke Blue Devils at the college level next season.

