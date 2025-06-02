Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa lead the line-up for the 2025 Slam High School Boys All-American Team

With the 2024-2025 season now done, and much of the Class of 2025 have now graduated, Slam magazine has revealed the line-up for the 2025 Slam High School Boys All-American Team on Monday. They were chosen as the elite of the elite from the Class of 2025, and three were considered shoo-ins for the five slots.

Ad

No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa is one of those three shoo-ins, as the BYU signee had shown his explosive athleticism and scoring prowess throughout the season, carrying Utah Prep in his shoulders even as the team had some woes, especially against another one of the players selected in the the 2025 Slam High School Boys All-American Team.

That player who defeated Dybantsa multiple times this season is Darryn Peterson, who is heading to Kansas in the fall. Peterson is the No. 1-ranked by 247Sports, which means AJ is not the consensus No. 1 anymore. The Prolific Prep shooting guard is also the second shoo-in, and he may have had the best individual performance during the recently concluded season.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the third shoo-in may be the most decorated from the Class of 2025, and he is Cameron Boozer. He is the Gatorade National Player of the Year, a Chipotle National champion, a state champion in Florida, and a three-time Nike EYBL Peach Jam champion.

As for the other two, they are Darius Acuff Jr. and Nate Ament. Acuff is considered one of the best point guards in high school, while Ament has proven to be one of the most improved basketball stars today.

Ad

2025 Slam High School Girls All-American Team also revealed

Slam magazine did not just reveal the Slam High School Boys All-American Team, but also the Slam High School Girls All-American Team.

No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez headlines the team, along with No. 2 Sienna Betts and No. 3 Jazzy Davidson. Slam magazine also named Agot Makeer, Grace Knox, and Aaliyah Crump to its All-American team.

Chavez led the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to a Class 5A Division II state championship and may be the most decorated player on the list, being the Gatorade National Player of the Year and State Player of the Year for Texas, as well as the Naismith National Player of the Year. She will be heading to Oklahoma in the fall.

Meanwhile, Sienna Betts will be heading to UCLA, joining her older sister Lauren there. As for Jazzy Davidson, she will be heading to USC, while Makeer is heading to South Carolina. Crump is heading to Texas, while Knox is heading to LSU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More