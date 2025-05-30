No. 1-ranked 2025 recruit Darryn Peterson adopts "Bucket Jones" moniker on his first day of being a Kansas Jayhawk [VIDEO]

Darryn Peterson ends his high school days as 247Sports' No. 1-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025. With the school year wrapping up and high schools around the country holding graduation ceremonies, the five-star shooting guard finally made his way to the University of Kansas' campus.

There, he got his new locker and his new uniform. He also gave himself a new nickname: "Bucket Jones."

"What's up, everybody, Darryn Peterson here, AKA Bucket Jones," he said in the video. "Just finished yp day one on campus, got fitted on the locker room. It's great to see my name on up that locker. Super great feeling."

During his first day on campus, Peterson also shot around a court and visited several facilities.

As for his new "Bucket Jones" moniker, Darryn Peterson is a known scorer who can shoot from all three levels. However, he is also developing his passing game and is trying to be a playmaker point guard also.

While he is No. 1 in 247Sports' rankings, he is not the consensus top prospect from the Class of 2025, as ESPN and On3 still have BYU signee AJ Dybantsa as their No. 1 prospect.

However, Peterson's Prolific Prep managed to beat AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep multiple times during their senior season. Their rivalry is expected to continue in college, especially as BYU and Kansas are in the same conference, the Big 12.

Peterson won the 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy last March and was named a McDonald's All-American and a Jordan Brand All-American. He averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game and led Prolific Prep to a 28-5 overall record.

Kansas coach Bill Self expresses his excitement in coaching Darryn Peterson

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self was in Orlando, Florida, for the Big 12 meetings and he talked about the top prize of his Class of 2025 haul, Darryn Peterson. Self, who has previously coached Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins and Josh Jackson, admitted on Thursday that he is very excited to coach Peterson.

“I’m probably as excited about coaching him (Peterson) as I am about anybody I’ve ever recruited,” Bill Self said.

Peterson is expected to be a one-and-done at Kansas, only spending his freshman year at the school, before entering the NBA Draft in 2026. Much like high school, there is some debate on whether he or rival AJ Dybantsa would be the No. 1 overall pick.

