Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares wholesome snap with the Duke-bound hooper (PHOTO)

Cameron Boozer ended his high school career with a final On3 ranking of No. 4 in the Class of 2025. He had a great season, with a fourth consecutive Florida State championship, MVP honours at the McDonald's All-American game and the 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals championship.
The five-star player is now set to step into the college basketball scene with the Duke Blue Devils, along with his twin brother Cayden Boozer. The twins plan to follow in their father Carlos Boozer's footsteps. Before beginning college, though, Cameron's enjoying a well-deserved break.
On Monday, Cameron's girlfriend shared a picture of herself with the 6-foot-9 power forward on Instagram story. In the picture, the couple was seen smiling inside a car. Boozer dressed casually in a blue tee, while Yva was in a green top.
Yva shared a sweet and heartwarming message.
"ily," Yva captioned the post.
Over the years, Yva and Cameron have shared their affection and support for each other, having both graduated from Columbus, Miami.
During his high school career, Cameron Boozer has earned several achievements and accolades. He averaged 25.5 points and 14.8 rebounds during the Nike EYBL circuit. In January, Boozer became the first player to reach the 2,000-career point milestone at Columbus High School.
Cameron was twice named Gatorade National Player of the Year, in 2023 and 2025. He was concurrently named Mr. Basketball USA from 2023 to 2025. He was also Florida Mr. Basketball in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he was named the MVP of the FIBA U16 Americas Championship and received the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup MVP award.
Cameron Boozer attended Senior Prom with girlfriend Yva Lauren
On Saturday, Yva shared a series of prom photos on Instagram. The post featured her and Cameron smiling at each other, as well as solo shots and one with her mother. Yva wore a beautiful gold dress while Boozer wore a sleek navy blue suit.
“Our last prom was golden💛, " captioned her Instagram post.
The player responded to the post with a sweet message.
“I had the prettiest date 🥹," Cameron responded in the comments.
“ily❤❤❤," Yva replied to the comment.
The couple often shares updates on social media. Their prom appearance gave fans another glimpse into their connection off the court.