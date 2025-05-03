Top 2025 high school prospect Cameron Boozer has ended his high school career with the Chipotle Nationals championship win. Cameron will join the Duke Blue Devils with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer. As he transitions to a new stage in his life, he attended his senior prom night with his girlfriend, Yva Cao Lauren.

On Saturday, Yva posted a picture of herself and Cameron from the prom on Instagram. She also shared solo photos and a picture with her mother. In the snaps, Cameron and Yva stand side by side, smiling at each other. Yva is dressed in a beautiful golden long dress, while the 6-foot-9 power forward is in a navy blue suit.

"Our last prom was golden💛," Yva captioned the post, matching the vibe of her pictures.

Cameron Boozer replied to the post with a sweet and wholesome message.

"I had the prettiest date 🥹," Cameron commented under the post.

Yva replied to his comment with similar affection.

"ily❤❤❤," Yva replied to his comment.

Cameron Boozer's comment on girlfriend Yva Cao's prom night post

The couple shares a glimpse into their relationship through social media. Throughout Cameron's high school basketball journey, Yva has shown her support and appreciation.

Cameron Boozer remains among elite high school prospects despite shift in final rankings

The final 247Sports ranking shows a considerable shift for former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer.

In October, the 6-foot-9 power forward was the No. 1 player in the 247Sports Composite. In the final 247Sports rankings, Cameron now holds the No. 3 spot. The latest update came after On3 placed Boozer at No. 4 in its final rankings, placing him below Kansas commit Darryn Peterson and BYU-bound AJ Dybantsa.

Cameron averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. In the last season, he led the Columbus Explorers to a 27–3 record and their fourth consecutive state championship. He was also awarded the 2024–25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year and the Gatorade National Player of the Year

He leads a strong 2025 Duke recruiting class featuring twin brother Cayden Boozer, a five-star point guard, and five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia. The trio had pushed Duke to No. 1 in the team rankings earlier this year, though the recent decommitment of Shelton Henderson has moved the Blue Devils to No. 3 overall, per 247Sports.

Even with the changes in rankings, Duke’s incoming class remains one of the most promising in the nation.

