Cameron Boozer's girlfriend Yva Lauren shares 2-word message along with a peek at their Valentine's Day celebrations

Duke signee Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, often shares a sneak peek into the couple's affectionate moments. Valentine’s Day is the best occasion to do so and she has kept up with it. She shared a glimpse of the romantic day on Instagram. The couple appeared to have spent their Valentine’s in style. They spent the evening together on a dinner date.

Ad

In her Friday story, Yva referred to Cameron as "My valentine" alongside affectionate emojis, including a heart and a love letter. In the picture shared, Boozer smiles at the camera while Lauren poses playfully.

Yva Lauren Cao via Instagram

Cameron Boozer reshared Yva’s story through his account on Saturday. He also shared a picture of Yva from their date night.

Ad

Trending

"Pretty girl,” Boozer captioned his story with a red heart emoji. Yva reshared the post, reciprocating his admiration and affection with two heart emojis.

Cameron Boozer via Instagram

The couple continues to showcase their relationship subtly but heartwarmingly, like Cameron’s Instagram profile picture, which is a picture of him with Yva.

Ad

Cameron Boozer’s twin brother, Cayden Boozer, also shared a heartwarming Valentine’s Day post with his girlfriend, Gianna Rose. Rose posted a picture of them together, which Boozer later reshared with the simple caption, "❤️ Day."

The couple has publicly supported each other, with Rose also attending Boozer’s Duke signing day, where she posted “Congratss,” which he reshared. Cameron also shared a similar moment with his girlfriend on the same occasion.

Ad

Cameron Boozer shares snap with girlfriend from Duke vs. UNC game

Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025, recently shared a special moment. During Duke’s dominant 87-70 win over North Carolina on February 1, Boozer and Lauren were seen together in the stands. Cao posted a picture with three blue hearts from the game, which Boozer later reshared.

Ad

The couple has previously shared several milestones. When Boozer signed his letter of intent with Duke, Cao expressed her pride, captioning her post,

“1 step closer to your dream, I’m so proud of you,” which he reshared with two blue hearts.

While Boozer primarily posts about basketball, Cao frequently shares pictures of them, highlighting their strong bond as he prepares for his collegiate career.

Cameron maintained a double-double average throughout his time at Columbus High School (Miami). Over four seasons and 116 games, he averaged 21.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

In his senior year, in 26 games, he averaged 22.5 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.8 spg and 1.3 bpg. Fans are excited to see how his career at Duke will play out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback