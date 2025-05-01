“Can’t stop us now baby”: LSU fans happily react as Brian Kelly gets favoured to land 4-star CB Hayward Howard

LSU fans are riding high with anticipation as the Tigers surged ahead in the race for Hayward Howard Jr., one of Louisiana’s most coveted 2026 prospects. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans is widely considered the top player at his position in the state and ranks No. 35 among cornerbacks and as the No. 11 recruit from Louisiana for the 2026 cycle, per On3.

The buzz surrounding Howard’s recruitment intensified after the Tigers extended a scholarship offer in early April. Secondary coach Corey Raymond has taken the lead in courting Howard, who’s also drawing attention from Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss.

Fans are vocal in their excitement.

“Can’t stop us now baby,” one fan said.

“Let me guess. He just got done taking a visit to LSU,” another fan said.

Here is how others reacted:

"Let's F ing go," a fan said.

"This player badly wanted a Wvu offer," another fan said.

Howard’s strong ties to LSU extend beyond geography. He plays for Edna Karr, a program that’s churned out Tiger standouts like Aaron Anderson, Destyn Hill and 2025 commit TaRon Francis.

The Cougars recently capped a dominant 15-0 campaign with a state championship, further solidifying the school’s reputation as a Louisiana powerhouse.

Two of Howard’s teammates — linebacker Aiden Hall and defensive back Richard Anderson — have already pledged to the Tigers, reinforcing the Tiger’s pipeline into Edna Karr. If Howard follows suit, he would join what’s shaping up to be the nation’s top-rated 2026 class.

LSU’s search for secondary help intensifies as safety depth remains a concern

As LSU retools its roster for the 2025 season, coach Brian Kelly and his staff remain focused on shoring up two critical areas: defensive tackle and safety. Despite landing 16 players during the winter transfer portal window and signing a Top-10 recruiting class, analyst Greg McElroy emphasized the Tigers' need for more reinforcements.

“It’s defensive tackle and safety,” McElroy said. “They really need to try and go after those positions. LSU hosted several safeties, signed one, but ideally would’ve landed more.”

Spring camp highlighted the Tigers’ thin safety unit, particularly with veteran Jardin Gilbert sidelined following offseason shoulder surgery. Though Gilbert remained active and engaged —

“He’s there every day and has been a great leader,” Kelly noted

North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley joined Javien Toviano, Dashawn Spears, and redshirt freshman Joel Rogers during spring reps. However, the lack of depth persists.

To address the issue, LSU is pursuing Houston transfer AJ Haulcy, a First Team All-Big 12 selection who recorded 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 2024. Meanwhile, the Tigers added South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden, but safety remains the pressing need.

