Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe Boozer share their reaction as Alijah Arenas recovers from coma following Cybertruck crash 

USC commit Alijah Arenas got into an unfortunate car accident early Thursday morning. ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news about the incident on X. Arenas' Tesla Cybertruck struck a tree and a fire hydrant, catching fire. Arenas was transported to the hospital in serious condition and put in an induced coma.

On Friday, ESPN and SportsCenter NEXT shared the family statement about the incident and Arenas' recovery. Although Arenas woke up from the coma, he remains intubated.

"USC recruit Alijah Arenas is out of an induced coma a day after he was involved in a crash in the Los Angeles area, according to a family statement given to @shams. Arenas remains intubated, according to his family, but has 'shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,'" read the post's caption.

Friends, sports personalities, high school basketball prospects, and fans alike expressed concern and hope for Arenas' recovery. Former NBA player Carlos Boozer and his ex-wife, CeCe Boozer, expressed their relief at the news:

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," Carlos Boozer wrote.

"Praying he is back to himself quickly!," CeCe Boozer commented.

Carlos Boozer and CeCe Boozer's comments on Alijah Arenas's recovery

According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the Reseda area of Los Angeles just before 5 a.m.

Arenas family thanks the bystanders who saved Alijah Arenas's life

In the statement shared through ESPN, the Arenas family thanked the bystanders who pulled him from the burning car and called their actions courageous.

The family statement also included an account from one of the bystanders, who recalled the incident and how they helped Alijah Arenas out of the car that had caught fire.

"I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn't see anything because the smoke was so thick. That's when I realized someone was inside," the bystander said. "I tried to break the window, but it wouldn't give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out.

"The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out."

The Arenas' also expressed gratitude to the medical team and the public for ongoing support.

