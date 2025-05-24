Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe react as son Cayden Boozer receives high plaudit going into his Duke Blue Devils career

While people talk more about his twin brother, Cameron, many forget that Cayden Boozer is also one of the best players from the Class of 2025. Without him, Cameron would not have been as successful, as Cayden was the playmaker who excelled in making him better.

Ad

As he enters his collegiate career at Duke alongside his twin brother, Cayden Boozer was featured in a post by PDT Media calling him "one of the best guards in High School" and "one of the most talented players in his class."

Ad

Trending

PDT Media also predicts that Cayden will also be giving Duke an immediate impact once he arrives in Durham next fall, something which many experts have been saying about his higher-ranked twin brother. This post then drew reactions from their parents, CeCe and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

"💙💙," commented Carlos Boozer.

"My ❤️," commented Cayden's mom, CeCe.

Cayden himself also had a heart reaction to the post.

"❤️," commented Cayden Boozer.

Ad

CeCe and Carlos Boozer react to PDT Media's post regarding son Cayden Boozer (source: IG/ pdtmedia_)

As the post pointed out, Cayden is a pure point guard, and this complements his No. 3-ranked twin brother, Cameron, quite well. He averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game, and together with his brother, led Christopher Columbus High School to not just four straight state championships, but also three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles and the Chipotle National Title last April.

Ad

Aside from being an elite three-level shooter, Cayden is known for having a high basketball IQ, which is important for a point guard, as he often knows when to score or find the open man, which is usually Cameron.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer headline No. 1-ranked Duke 2025 Class

As for Duke, the Blue Devils are seeking to get a better ending to their season after getting eliminated from the NCAA National Championship Tournament's Final Four by Houston last April. The school now has the No. 1-ranked class after two high-profile late commitments, and is looking to have a better season for 2025-2026 with these new recruits. Among them are the Boozer Twins.

With Cameron and Cayden, Duke will also be getting Nik Khamenia, who led Harvard-Westlake to become one of the best teams in the country. The third addition will be Italian Dame Sarr, who was impressive for Team World during the Nike Hoop Summit last April. Finally, Sebastian Wilkins, a four-star small forward, reclassified to the Class of 2025 to join Duke from Brewster Academy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More