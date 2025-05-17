Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe react to twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer putting in the work days ahead of Duke career

Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer have graduated from high school. The twin brother duo is set to start at Duke, following in the footsteps of their father, Carlos Boozer.

Ad

Before he was drafted for the NBA, Carlos Boozer helped lead Duke to the 2001 NCAA championship game and a 2004 Final Four appearance.

On Saturday, John McCoy shared a video of the twins hitting the gym. It seems like the duo is determined to begin at Duke in the best shape and perform to the best of their abilities.

"Consistently doing what’s necessary… hard work, smart work, adapt & progress #strengthandconditioning," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Carlos Boozer showed his support for his sons and encouraged them to keep putting work in the right direction.

"Getting Right 💪🏽," Carlos Boozer commented.

Carlos, Cayden and CeCe Boozer's comments on the post.

CeCe Boozer, Carlos Boozer's ex-wife, also shared her appreciation and enthusiasm.

Ad

"Getting ready!" wrote CeCe Boozer.

Cayden Boozer also left a light-hearted comment on the post.

"Trying to get big like Johnny boy," Cayden Boozer said.

The brothers have emerged as the most decorated high school prospects. With four state titles, regional and national championships, the Boozer twins are expected to bring the same skills and success to the Blue Devils.

Carlos and Cece Boozer celebrate as Cayden and Cameron Boozer graduate

Cameron and Cayden Boozer have officially graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida.

Ad

As proud parents, Carlos and CeCe Booze celebrated the occasion by sharing photos on social media. The pictures showed the brothers wearing caps, gowns, and four state championship medals each.

The twins played four seasons with the Columbus Explorers and led the team to four straight state titles. In their final season, they helped Columbus to a 30-3 record, dominating the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. They won each playoff game by at least 30 points, including a 68-34 victory in the state championship on March 8.

Ad

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward, finished high school with an overall No. 3 rank. Over 123 games, he averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks. In his senior season, Cameron Boozer averaged 22.1 ppg and 11.8 rpg.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-5 point guard Cayden Boozer ended as his class's overall No. 18 player. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over his career. Last season, he posted 14.3 ppg and 7.2 apg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More