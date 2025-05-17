Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe react to twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer putting in the work days ahead of Duke career

Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer have graduated from high school. The twin brother duo is set to start at Duke, following in the footsteps of their father, Carlos Boozer.
Before he was drafted for the NBA, Carlos Boozer helped lead Duke to the 2001 NCAA championship game and a 2004 Final Four appearance.
On Saturday, John McCoy shared a video of the twins hitting the gym. It seems like the duo is determined to begin at Duke in the best shape and perform to the best of their abilities.
"Consistently doing what’s necessary… hard work, smart work, adapt & progress #strengthandconditioning," read the post's caption.
Carlos Boozer showed his support for his sons and encouraged them to keep putting work in the right direction.
"Getting Right 💪🏽," Carlos Boozer commented.
CeCe Boozer, Carlos Boozer's ex-wife, also shared her appreciation and enthusiasm.
"Getting ready!" wrote CeCe Boozer.
Cayden Boozer also left a light-hearted comment on the post.
"Trying to get big like Johnny boy," Cayden Boozer said.
The brothers have emerged as the most decorated high school prospects. With four state titles, regional and national championships, the Boozer twins are expected to bring the same skills and success to the Blue Devils.
Carlos and Cece Boozer celebrate as Cayden and Cameron Boozer graduate
Cameron and Cayden Boozer have officially graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida.
As proud parents, Carlos and CeCe Booze celebrated the occasion by sharing photos on social media. The pictures showed the brothers wearing caps, gowns, and four state championship medals each.
The twins played four seasons with the Columbus Explorers and led the team to four straight state titles. In their final season, they helped Columbus to a 30-3 record, dominating the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. They won each playoff game by at least 30 points, including a 68-34 victory in the state championship on March 8.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward, finished high school with an overall No. 3 rank. Over 123 games, he averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks. In his senior season, Cameron Boozer averaged 22.1 ppg and 11.8 rpg.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-5 point guard Cayden Boozer ended as his class's overall No. 18 player. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over his career. Last season, he posted 14.3 ppg and 7.2 apg.