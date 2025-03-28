Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe and Cameron Boozer's GF share their reactions to the Boozer twins' promoting $11,200,000,000 company

The Boozer Twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, are two of the most high-profile college recruits right now. With March Madness in full swing, the two Duke signees appeared in a March Madness ad for food delivery app, DoorDash, revealing that their partnership, especially as deliveries tend to rise during the college basketball playoffs.

Cameron Boozer shared the ad on his Instagram page and urged fans to have their "gameday essentials" delivered as the tournament went on.

DoorDash is a US-based company worth $11,200,000,000 according to Forbes, with the app gaining popularity during the pandemic. Often, the app sees a rise in sales during big sporting events including March Madness. The ad caught the attention of several of the Boozer Twins' loved ones, including mom CeCe and Cameron's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao. Cayden also chimed in.

"🔥🔥🔥", wrote Yva Lauren Cao, Cameron Boozer's girlfriend.

"Send me my favorite order!," commented the Boozer Twins' mom, CeCe, the ex of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer

"Nice!" commented Cayden Boozer, who was also in the DoorDash ad.

Cayden Boozer, CeCe Boozer, and Yva Lauran Cao comment on the twins' DoorDash ad (Source: Instagram/ cameronboozer)

The Boozer Twins are coming to Duke, currently a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. The Blue Devils are fresh off their close win against Arizona in the Sweet 16 and will be taking on Alabama on Friday in the Elite Eight.

Boozer Twins still have unfinished business heading into Chipotle National Championships

Despite winning the state title, the Boozer Twins are expected to don the Columbus Explorers for the final time as they head to the Chipotle National Championships, kicking off on April 2. The Explorers will be coming in as the No. 1 seed of the tournament.

The brothers will enter with a chip on their shoulders after losing to the Cooper Flagg-led Montverde Academy superteam in last year's semifinals. Cameron Boozer has been very honest about wanting to end his high school career with a national championship.

“Once you get that close, you crave to get back. … The approach of our whole team coming (in)to season was to win, to defend and to play together,” said Cameron. “And I think right now we're peaking going to nationals.”

Cayden and Cameron are the twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and have led the Columbus Explorers to four straight state titles in Florida. However, they have never won the national championship, and one last hurrah gives them the chance to close their high school chapters on a winning note.

