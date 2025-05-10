Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer draws comparison to NBA Championship-winning Boston Celtics star ahead of his Duke career

The Boston Celtics have a history of legendary big men, and Cameron Boozer just got compared to one of them. As Cameron heads to Duke for college, NBADraft.net shared who they thought was the best NBA player he should be compared with, and it is not his dad, Carlos Boozer, but NBA champion power forward Al Horford.

Horford may be at the twilight of his career, but he still stepped up and helped the Celtics win a title last year. In his prime, Al Horford was one of the best big men in the NBA, and in college, he led Florida to two straight NCAA National Championships.

During his championship-winning senior season with the Gators, "Big Al" averaged 13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. In comparison, Cameron Boozer averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for Christopher Columbus High School during his national championship run with the Explorers.

Much like Horford, Cameron is dangerous not just in the paint, but also from deep, as he can be clutch in sinking three-pointers, especially in important games. In choosing Duke, he and his twin brother, Cayden, aim to emulate what their dad has done there and win the school another national championship.

Also like Horford, Cameron Boozer has a knack for winning titles. He led Columbus to four straight state titles, and he also led his AAU squad, Nightrydas Elite, to three straight Nike EYBL championships. His crowning achievement in high school is leading Columbus to its first-ever Chipotle National Championship last April.

Cameron Boozer talks about playing alongside brother Cayden

While Cameron Boozer often gets hyped up individually, many forget he often comes as part of a set, alongside twin brother Cayden. He and his brother sat down with Hoops Wire in an interview on May 7.

There, he was asked what it was like playing with Cayden by his side throughout his high school career.

"I mean, it’s special to go through it with someone you’re so close to, have someone by your side. It helps a little bit as well and I think it makes it more enjoyable at the same time," answered Cameron.

He also opened up about going to college together.

"It’s amazing to go to college with someone I’m so close to, that’s my brother. We lived together and everything, did everything together our whole life. So our goal is just to go there, to compete, and win a national championship," he said.

Like Cameron, Cayden is also considered a five-star prospect, but is more of a point guard who serves as a playmaker, setting up his brother.

