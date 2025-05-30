Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares a moment from Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke as he embarks on post-high school journey [PHOTO]

After an emotional graduation from Christopher Columbus High School, twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, have arrived at Durham.

They did not waste much time, either, as Cameron posted a photo of a Duke practice session at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Cameron Boozer posts a picture of a practice session at Duke after graduating high school (source: IG/ cameronboozer)

This means that he and his twin brother, Cayden, have now begun their collegiate journey at Duke University, where both of them are coming in with a ton of hype. Originally the No. 2 overall prospect from the Class of 2025, Cameron ended his career at the No. 3 overall, according to 247Sports, despite leading Columbus to the Chipotle National title.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are entering Duke with a lot of hopes, especially with everything they have done during their senior year of high school.

They ended their careers not only as Chipotle National champions, but also four-time state champions and three-time Nike EYBL Peach Jam champions with Nightrydas Elite.

They are also both Jordan Brand and McDonald's All-Americans, and both also played during the Nike Hoop Summit, representing Team USA. The Boozer Twins also won the gold medal during the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.

Cameron Boozer talks about playing college ball with twin brother, Cayden

Before they graduated from high school, the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, sat down with Hoopswire for an interview, released on May 7. There, they opened up about what it is like to play with one another. Cameron was asked what their goals were in playing in college together.

"It’s amazing to go to college with someone I’m so close to, that’s my brother. We lived together and everything, did everything together our whole life. So our goal is just to go there, to compete, and win a national championship," said Cameron Boozer.

"I mean, it’s special to go through it with someone you’re so close to, have someone by your side. It helps a little bit as well and I think it makes it more enjoyable at the same time," he added.

As for Duke, the Blue Devils retained their No. 1 spot in ESPN's final NCAA basketball recruiting class rankings for the Class of 2025. They also had Italian wing Dame Sarr and four-star Sebastian Wilkins picking them late in the season.

