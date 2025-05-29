Cayden Boozer drops a heartfelt birthday message for his girlfriend Gianna Rose

Cayden Boozer may be known as one of the best point guards in his class, but off the court, he is the sweet boyfriend of Gianna Rose Torres. The Duke signee posted a special greeting for her with a collage of their photos on Wednesday on Instagram.

Ad

"Happy birthday to my special person, I love you, @giannatorres," Boozer wrote.

Cayden Boozer greets girlfriend Gianna Rose a happy birthday (source: IG/caydenboozer)

Torres and Boozer have been together for over two years, with the five-star prospect often sharing photos of them together on social media. Like her boyfriend, Torres also graduated from high school on Friday. Boozer congratulated her for the achievement on his Instagram stories.

Ad

Trending

Cayden will play for the Blue Devils next season alongside his twin brother, Cameron Boozer. Their father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, also played for the program, and the brothers will aim to continue his legacy at the schhol. However, it would be a tall order as Carlos won a national championship in 2001.

Cayden Boozer talks about all his achievements as his high school career wrapped up

During his high school senior year, Cayden Boozer led Christopher Columbus (Florida) to its fourth straight state championship. He also made the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit, Jordan Brand Classic and won the Chipotle National Championship.

Ad

Before his game for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12, he sat down with USA Basketball and talked about all his achievements.

“I’ve worked to get to the places I’m at now, but it still feels crazy actually being in these moments,” Boozer said. ’“I’ve worked really hard to be here, so I feel like I deserve to be here — but it’s crazy to be part of all these great events.”

Ad

He also discussed what it meant to play for his country.

“Playing for your country is a different type of pride," Boozer said. "Being selected for this Hoop Summit team is one of the final things I can do as a high schooler. I’m trying to enjoy this experience. We have a really big game Saturday, and I’m focused on winning.”

Additionally, Boozer won gold during the FIBA U17 World Championships, as well as three Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles with Nightrydas Elite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More