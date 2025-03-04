Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer share their favorite TV show, childhood memory and more  

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the highly-touted sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, have quickly become two of the most exciting high school basketball prospects. They often appear in various shows, giving an insight into their personal lives and journey to becoming the top prospects.

Ad

On Saturday, on the 51st episode of "The Brotherhood Podcast", the Boozer Twins discussed their favorite TV show, childhood memory, relationship with Duke University, and what it takes to be a successful duo. The podcast

When Cayden asked Cameron about his favorite TV show, he said.

"How I Met Your Mother," (30:59).

Cameron asked his brother if he had watched it, to which Cayden replied that he was currently watching the final season. They avoided giving any spoilers, and Cayden then revealed his favorite show.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Dexter. It's elite," Cayden said. (31:24) "I'm currently on season five of Dexter. It's been been pretty elite.

Then, the Boozer twins shared their favorite childhood memories.

"It's going to Disney," Cameron said.

"I was going to say going to Universal," Cayden said.

Cameron Boozer also shared that skydiving is one of the most prominent activities on his bucket list. He also predicted the Oklahoma City Thunder would win this year's NBA finals.

Ad

Cameron revealed that one of his most memorable moments came during his freshman year. His team had won the state championship after beating a highly-ranked opponent that featured several McDonald’s All-Americans.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer continue to pile up achievements in their final year in high school basketball

Cameron Boozer has been named a finalist for the 2025 Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year award for his exceptional performance this season. His impressive stats have earned him a spot among the top five high school players.

Ad

Cameron is up against Darius Acuff, Nate Ament, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. Meanwhile, his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, is ranked as the fourth-best point guard in the 2025 class and was named the first National Guard Watch player of 2025.

Both brothers continue to impress with their basketball talent and commitment to Duke. How do you think the Duke Blue Devils will perform with this star duo suiting up for them? Let us know your thoughts below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback