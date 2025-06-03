Carlos Boozer shares wholesome moments while visiting alma mater Duke with twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer [PHOTOS]

The five-star twin duo of Cayden and Cameron Boozer has already arrived in Durham and is practicing with Duke. As they get acclimated, the twins were visited by their dad, Blue Devils legend and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, who shared some wholesome snaps with his boys on Monday, along with legendary Duke coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski.

"The Brotherhood… K Academy 💙," Carlos captioned the post.

In one of the photos, the former Utah Jazz star was pictured laughing with his sons as they were stretching. This was part of a training camp by Coach K called the "K Academy." The photo dump also featured the elder Boozer playing a round of golf with some Duke friends and watching some action on the court.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer set foot at Duke with plenty of hype, especially as the two are coming off a dominant season with Columbus, winning not just a state championship in Florida but also the Chipotle National title. They won a state championship at Columbus during all four of their years at the school, while also winning the Nike EYBL Peach Jam title during their 15U, 16U and 17U runs.

In addition, Cameron was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2025, with both brothers also being McDonald's All-Americans and Jordan Brand All-Americans. They also helped the United States win gold during the FIBA U17 World Championships in Turkey in 2024.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer committed to Duke over their hometown school of Miami. In choosing the school, they will be chasing Carlos Boozer's legacy at the program, with the former basketball star leading the Blue Devils to an NCAA title in 2001.

Cameron Boozer's NIL dropped in value over the last few weeks, says insider

Despite being the most decorated player from the Class of 2025 and also the winningest, Cameron Boozer did not end his season as No. 1 overall, even dipping in the rankings. Darryn Peterson overtook him in the rankings for 247Sports, ESPN and On3. However, it is not just his rankings that took a hit, as his NIL value has reportedly tanked as well.

NIL insider Spencer Ostrow noted that the dip has cost the five-star power forward thousands in NIL value.

“On Tuesday, the 6-foot-9, 235-pounder’s NIL valuation dropped by $68,000, bringing it down into the $1.5 million range,” reported the insider.

However, the Duke signee is still expected to recover much of that lost valuation should he do well in Durham.

