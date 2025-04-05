Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony reveals one fashion item he cannot live without "being from New York"

Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, often flaunts his fashion sense on social outings and social media. In a Sportscenternext Instagram video, he showcased his New Yorker style when asked to name one fashion item he can't live without.

"Tims. Being from New York, tims is like a staple. Definitely gotta rock some tims," Anthony answered.

The next question for Kiyan was even more intriguing.

"Which NBA player would you want to swap closets with?"

"I'll pick Shai." Kiyan replied. "I feel like he got more of modern streetwear. He wears a lot of clothes that I'd wear. And I feel a lot of people think that his drip is plain elite."

Anthony also revealed that his go-to pair of sneakers is Jordans. He backed his answer by citing that there are a lot of color options, and they go with any kind of fit. The LuHi shooting guard was asked to pick between vintage NBA jerseys and new era designs, and he was absolutely clear with his choice.

"I like the vintage for sure...the colors were better.....back in the day people wanted to buy jerseys because they look fire. So, definitely vintage." Kiyan said.

In another video by Sportscenternext, Anthony shared his fashion hot take.

"Don't overdo. Don't try to overdo it, because sometimes when you try to overdo it, it could look bad. So, just sometimes, keep it simple," he commented.

Kiyan Anthony Shares His Best Outfits From the 2024 Season

Kiyan Anthony has made waves not just on the court, but with his fashion sense as well. Last year, Hoopersfits posted a recap of his best outfits from the year. One look featured Kiyan in a white sweatshirt paired with baggy pants and brown shoes, finished off with a custom “K-I-Y” necklace and glasses.

Another picture featured Anthony in a white hooded jacket layered over a white t-shirt and black jeans, accessorized with a beanie and sunglasses. He also sported a Syracuse jacket and cap over a white t-shirt and baggy cargo pants in one of the pictures. In a mirror selfie, he wore a white tee, white jacket, black pants and a necklace.

At the Paris Olympics USA basketball game, Kiyan sported an all-black look, pairing a baggy black football jersey and black shorts. In another photo, he was seen in a white tee, red hoodie, distressed jeans, white sneakers and a silver necklace. Kiyan Anthony's fashion sense has always been well-received by fans.

