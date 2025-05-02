Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares 1-word reaction to clips of his practice at the Iverson Classic workouts

Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony is set to be part of the Iverson Classic All-American game. On Friday, Made Hoops shared a post from Anthony's practice session for the Iverson Classic. In the clips shared, he can be seen practicing repetitive exercises such as scoring 3-pointers, dunking and playing practice matches.

Ad

"Kiyan Anthony looked elite in front of NBA scouts at the Iverson workouts 👀🔥 @kiyananthony @iversonclassic @nickvairomade," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Kiyan himself commented on the post, sharing his thoughts.

"reps," wrote Anthony, simply.

Kiyan Anthony's comment on the post about his Iverson practice

The 2025 Iverson Classic is set on May 3 at Hampton Coliseum in Virginia. Top high school basketball talent from across the country will showcase their skills at the game. The All-American roster features top prospects such as Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament, Caleb Wilson and Anthony. These players will headline the marquee event.

Ad

While Five-Star Plus+ prospect AJ Dybantsa was selected, he will not participate due to early enrollment at BYU. The complete list includes 30 players, with one final spot yet to be announced. Notables include Arkansas signees Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, Houston signees Chris Cenac Jr. and Nikola Bundalo and Syracuse signee Sadiq White Jr.

Other key names include Kentucky’s Jasper Johnson, Florida signee Cornelius Ingram, Duke’s Shelton Henderson and UNC’s Caleb Wilson. Center Mouhamed Sylla and forward Jermaine O’Neal Jr. will also join the lineup.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony names his All-Time Syracuse Starting Five

Kiyan Anthony is following in the footsteps of his father, Carmelo Anthony, who is a former NBA star. Carmelo led the Orange to their only NCAA Championship in 2003. Like his father, Kiyan has signed with Syracuse.

Kiyan delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, earning MVP honors. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point range and added five rebounds. This helped Team Air win 141–124 over Team Flight. This has further drawn parallels between the father and son, as Carmelo Anthony had scored 27 points in the inaugural 2002 Jordan Brand Classic.

Ad

In a conversation with SportsCenter NEXT, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard named his all-time Syracuse starting five: Dion Waiters, Michael Carter-Williams, Carmelo Anthony, Gerry McNamara and Arinze Onuaku.

His choice has drawn mixed reactions from the Orange fans. Some were shocked by his leaving out big names, while others defended the young athlete as he named players he grew up watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More