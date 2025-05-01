"This is an attack at Prime" - Carmelo Anthony delivers scathing criticism of Shedeur Sanders' 5th-round NFL draft slide

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The sports world was shocked as Sanders was not called in the first two days of the draft. Many pundits and analysts have projected the son of NFL legend Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders as a consensus first-round pick. However, that was not the case.

On Thursday's "7PM in Brooklyn," Anthony discussed Sanders' draft slide with New York Giants star Malik Nabers. Anthony said what happened to Sanders reflects "the dark side of sports," saying it was an "attack" on Sanders' father.

"This is an attack at Prime in a sense," Anthony said (Timestamp: 26:26). "It's an attack on a black family and a black man, who raised his young men to be men. Prime ain't do nothing wrong. He walked the line. What he did in his career and his sons and them ain't do that. You don't hear nothing bad about Shedeur. None of them boys or the girls."

Anthony added that Sanders is among the best QBs in the draft and should have been selected among the top picks. The Cleveland Browns drafted the former Colorado quarterback as the 144th pick.

Anthony played 19 years in the NBA and is widely regarded among the most prolific scorers in the game. He is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025.

Like Coach Prime, Carmelo Anthony also has a son who is an up-and-coming prospect.

Carmelo Anthony wishes that Kiyan Anthony could carry his legacy

Carmelo Anthony last appeared in an NBA game during the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers. He announced his retirement in May 2023 via a video posted on social media. He said that his legacy is his son, Kiyan Anthony.

"My story has always been more than basketball," Anthony said. "My legacy, my son, it’s in you. I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do."

Kiyan Anthony is among the best players in high school. The 6-foot-5 guard is seventh in 247Sports' shooting guard rankings and the No. 1 player in New York. He is set to join the Syracuse Orange, where his father, Carmelo Anthony, won a national championship before being drafted into the NBA in 2003.

