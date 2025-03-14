Carslos Boozers' twin sons & Columbus takes No. 1 spot at the Maxpreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings

MaxPreps has released its Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings, with Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, being named the No. 1 high school basketball team this week. This came after the Explorers, led by the twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron and Cayden, led the team to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 7A State title.

Columbus was also last week's No. 1, with that state title win cementing its placing in this week's national rankings. Meanwhile, Brayden Burries and the Eastvale Roosevelt Mustangs rose to No. 2 in the rankings after it also won the Open Division state title in California. Harvard Westlake, which was No. 2 last week, failed to win that state title and fell to No. 3.

The Perry Pumas, which also ended its season this week with a state championship, rose up the rankings from No. 7 and went to No. 4. Koa Peat capped off a stellar season with that state title win and will now turn his focus to choosing which college he will attend.

As for Columbus, Cameron Boozer and crew ended its season with a 27-3 overall record, with the Explorers having one of the toughest schedules in high school basketball this week. This season, the team has defeated nationally ranked teams, such as Dynanic Prep, Gonzaga, Grayson, IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Link Academy, and Perry.

Columbus and the road to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 7A State title

The Christopher Columbus High School Explorers were already one of the best high school basketball teams in the country when it entered the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 7A State Tournament last month, and the team dominated every single game it had en route to the 7A state championship.

The Explorers, led by Cameron and Cayden Boozer, began their campaign with a win over Goleman in the group stage on Feb. 5, beating the Gators 129-42. They followed this up with a 79-51 win over Miami High School 79-51 and entered the state championship knockoff stage as the No. 1 seed in Region 4.

They then bulldozed the competition, starting with a 93-54 win against No. 8 seed Doral Academy and a 92-48 win against No. 4 seed Western. This set up a rematch against No. 2 seed Miami in the Region 4 final, with the Explorers winning again 74-44.

This led to the Final 4 as Columbus took on Seminole and won. 78-48. This set up the state championship showdown against Windermere on March 8, with the Explorers dominating again, 68-34.

