"Clemsons washed they said": Clemson fans react as Dabo Swinney's team receives commitment of sought-after 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs

Despite facing mounting criticism, Clemson football has landed a major recruiting win. Jacksonville Bolles School’s four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Burroughs, one of the most coveted receivers in the 2026 class, chose Clemson over Florida, USC, and Texas.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Clemson’s struggles early in the 2024 season, including a blowout defeat to Georgia, have fueled debates over head coach Dabo Swinney’s resistance to the transfer portal and NIL policies.

However, Burroughs’ commitment has sparked optimism among fans, with reactions pouring in online. One supporter sarcastically remarked:

“Clemsons washed they said 😗."

While another encouraged Burroughs, saying:

“Finally official keep shining twin.”

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Here is how others reacted:

Ad

"YES SIRRRRR GO TIGERS!!!! We so back," a fan said

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

"Gets fong bombed to UF but commits to clemson 3 days later..," another said

Ad

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Burroughs is also the fifth-best player in Florida, ranked No. 44 overall and the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2026 class per the On3. Expressing his excitement, Burroughs credited his faith and Clemson’s coaching staff, posting on X:

Ad

"First I want to give all the glory to God! Coach Swinney and Coach Grish are amazing coaches! They have a strong foundation and I want to be a part of that! Go Tigers.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

He has scheduled an official visit to Clemson for June 30, initially planning visits to Texas, USC, and Florida as well. However, he told Fawcett that he was shutting down his recruitment.

“I don’t want to go to a school knowing there’s not a big chance I’ll play,” Burroughs stated in December. “Not saying playing my freshman year is something I need to do, but I feel like going somewhere where they’re stacked at the position wouldn’t really make sense.”

Ad

During his junior year at Bolles, Burroughs recorded 33 receptions for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games, per MaxPreps. His career stats include over 2,500 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. Bolles won 10 games in 2024, finishing as the No. 30 team in Florida, according to the On3 Composite.

Clemson’s 2026 recruiting surge: Dabo Swinney lands key commitments amid criticism

Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class continues to improve with the addition of multiple four-star prospects. Wide receiver Naeem Burroughs became the seventh commitment for the Tigers in this cycle, joining four-star offensive tackle Adam Guthrie, who pledged the day before.

Ad

Headlining Clemson’s 2026 group is Queen Creek (Ariz.) quarterback Tait Reynolds, the No. 16 signal-caller in his class. However, the Tigers took another significant step forward on Sunday, securing their 11th commitment with four-star offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay from Orlando’s First Academy.

At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, Barclay is ranked No. 23 in Florida and the No. 11 interior offensive lineman nationally by the 247Sports Composite.

Barclay chose Clemson over Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma, joining a loaded weekend commitment list that included Guthrie, fellow offensive lineman Grant Wise, and wide receivers Burroughs and Connor Salmin.

Ad

Wise played a key role in Pace High School’s rushing attack last season, helping the team average 7.5 yards per carry while totaling 1,902 rushing yards.

With seven four-stars, three three-stars, and one unrated prospect, Clemson’s 2026 class now ranks No. 3 nationally—despite ongoing criticism of Dabo Swinney’s recruiting approach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.